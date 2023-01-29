Crisis hits BRS in Jangaon municipality as 13 councilors raise banner of revolt

BRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao, on coming to know of the unrest, fumed at those responsible and directed Jangaon MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy to stem the rot. (File Photo: Facebook)

Waragal: Even before Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) could come to terms with Bhoga Shravani’s sudden resignation as chairperson of Jagtial municipality, the ruling party is staring at a crisis in another municipality, Jangaon, where trouble is coming from its own councillors.

A group of 13 BRS councillors out of the total 16 has gathered in a hotel and is readying to move a no-confidence motion against Jangaon municipality chairperson Pokala Jamuna, vice-chairman Mekala Ram Prasad and floor leader Maraboina Pandu.

The Jangaon municipality has 30 wards of which the BRS has 16 — three independent councillors had joined the party after the polls — the Congress 10 and the BJP four. There are three co-option members.

The BRS rebels under the leadership of 19th ward councillor Banda Padma are opposing the chairperson, vice-chairman and floor leader, openly alleging that the three were creating hurdles for developmental activities and ill-treating them. They demanded that the party leadership remove the trio from their posts.

The rebellion came to light when photos of BRS councillors taking a oath in a temple under the leadership of Padma went viral across social media platforms.

Padma, who had made two futile attempts to grab the chairperson post earlier, and her husband Banda Yadagiri Reddy took all the disgruntled BRS councillors to a hotel in Bhongir where they have been camping for the last three days. She has told them that many other councillors have expressed support to her for the chairperson post.

Meanwhile, BRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao, on coming to know of the unrest, fumed at those responsible and directed Jangaon MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy to stem the rot.

Yadagiri Reddy held separate meetings with Jamuna and her husband Lingaiah and with Padma and her husband Yadagiri Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad. The MLA, while informing about the technical problems in moving a no-confidence motion, assured the ‘rebels’ of several developmental activities in their wards.