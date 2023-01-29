  
Nation, Politics

Case registered against TD's Atchannaidu for 'foul' word

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 29, 2023, 12:21 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2023, 12:21 am IST
TD state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu had lost his temper and used an un-parliamentary word against police for not providing the minimum security at Nara Lokesh’s programme. (Photo: Twitter: @katchannaidu)
Anantapur: Kuppam police have registered a case against TD state president Atchannaidu for his abusive comment against police while addressing a public meeting during the launch of Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra on Friday from Kuppam.

Kuppam circle inspector Sridhar said the case has been registered against Atchannaidu based on a complaint by Kuppam sub-inspector B. Shiva Kumar who was on duty and felt hurt with the ugly speech of the leader.

“The TD leader insulted and hurt police department as well as state government employees. A case has been registered against the TD state unit president under Section 153 for insulting and hurting police and government employees,” the CI stated.

Incidentally, Atchannaidu had lost his temper and used an un-parliamentary word against police for not providing the minimum security at Nara Lokesh’s programme. Though police department had announced that 500 cops will be on duty, no uniformed men could be seen.

The abusive word is, however, all over on social media. YSRC minister Seediri Appalaraju has also countered using similar words against the TD leader on Saturday.

Srikakulam MP Ramanaidu, who accompanied Nara Lokesh, observed his uncle Atchannaidu had reacted as few police officers were there and they ignored their duties. “He made comments only after witnessing ‘worst situation’ at the padayatra spot,” Ramanaidu maintained.

