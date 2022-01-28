Nation Politics 28 Jan 2022 TRS dist chiefs&rsqu ...
TRS dist chiefs’ dreams grow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 28, 2022, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2022, 12:51 am IST
Seniors and second-rung leaders who failed to secure the district party presidentship are upset with the leadership
Party sources said Chandrashekar Rao is expected to constitute district committees soon, followed by the state committee. (Photo: Twitter)
Hyderabad: With TRS MPs, MLAs and MLCs bagging 26 out of total 33 district party president posts, all eyes are on the composition of the state committee by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. There is a spot on the committee.

Seniors and second-rung leaders who failed to secure the district party presidentship are upset with the leadership that the MLAs got prominence. The party is planning to accommodate disgruntled leaders in district committees.

 

Party sources said Chandrashekar Rao is expected to constitute district committees soon, followed by the state committee.

There were expectations that the party chief would choose senior leaders who were working for the party since its inception in 2001 but without getting any positions due to political and caste equations, as district party presidents. Dashing these hopes, he appointed three MPs, 21 MLAs and two MLCs.

This has triggered resentment among seniors who questioned the MPs, MLAs and MLCs being given 'dual posts' while they were denied posts despite working for the party even when it was not in power. In some districts, a few senior leaders reportedly threatened to quit the party in protest.

 

Party sources said the CM, as well as a party working president K.T. Rama Rao, obtained reports from all districts on Thursday on the impact of the appointment of district party presidents after a gap of five years.

They instructed ministers and MLAs in districts to speak to disgruntled leaders and persuade them not to act in haste, and that the party leadership is trying to accommodate them in other nominated posts.

They assured such leaders that TRS will retain power for the third term in the 2023 Assembly polls and everyone will get opportunities in the party and government till 2028.

 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, trs district committees
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


