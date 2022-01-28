Nation Politics 28 Jan 2022 No objection in nami ...
Nation, Politics

No objection in naming Krishna district after NTR: TDP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 28, 2022, 7:34 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2022, 7:39 am IST
Though NTR’s name was removed from Hyderabad airport, the TD did not politicise and it did not object to YSR name to Kadapa district
The Jagan Mohan Reddy regime stopped NTR Smruti Vanam in Amaravati and also cancelled Anna Canteens, which were started in the name of NTR, the TD leaders pointed out. — Facebook
 The Jagan Mohan Reddy regime stopped NTR Smruti Vanam in Amaravati and also cancelled Anna Canteens, which were started in the name of NTR, the TD leaders pointed out. — Facebook

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam leaders, at a strategy committee meeting presided over by party national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said they had no objection in naming Krishna district after NTR. Anybody would welcome the same if they truly respected the TD founder, Naidu added.

The TD would stick to its demand for Bharat Ratna for NTR. Though NTR’s name was removed from Hyderabad airport, the TD did not politicise and it did not object to giving the YSR name to Kadapa district.

 

“Our party would not practise double standards like the ruling YSRC, which was demolishing NTR statues in the state on the one hand and feigning great respect for him on the other," TD leaders asserted.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy regime stopped NTR Smruti Vanam in Amaravati and also cancelled Anna Canteens, which were started in the name of NTR, leaders stated.

"The reorganisation of districts was a politically motivated “diversion game”," they said.

The TD accused the ruling YSRC leadership of bringing the formation of new districts to force as it was unable to face the rising public resentment on a variety of issues and problems.

 

The leaders asked, “Where was the need for issuing overnight notifications on January 25 by hurriedly sending a note and getting it approved by ministers? This was not even discussed at the Cabinet meet held on January 21,” they said.

...
Tags: krishna district after ntr, ysr name kadapa district
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 28 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Students stand in a queue as they wait to enter a classroom after schools re-opened for 1st to 12th standard students, in Thane. (Photo: PTI)

Centre likely to issue advisory on reopening schools soon: Sources

When teachers try to reach out to these parents, they are unresponsive and hurl abuses. “Even during physical classes, parents nit-pick small details and have an issue with buying new books and mid-day meal services,” the government teacher adds. — Representational image/By arrangement

Most govt. students missing out on Vidya Mitra YouTube classes

The IT and IT-enabled industry, however, is exempted from the ‘eight hours a day’ rule although it still has to follow the weekly limit of 48 hours. — DC Image

Work from home adversely impacting IT professionals

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said about 15 Panchagavya products under brand name Namami Govinda will be made available to devotees at affordable prices. — DC Image

Namami Govinda brand name of TTD’s Panchagavya products



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

R.P.N Singh exit may trigger exodus from Congress

Former Union minister R.P.N Singh joins BJP (ANI)

Tension along Arunachal, Assam border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during their meeting in Guwahati on Monday, January 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP facing 'uphill task' in west Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference at the BJP office in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 21 2022.. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar. CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also accompanying him. (ANI)

Akhilesh picks bastion, Bhim Army chief to take on Yogi

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->