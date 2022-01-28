No objection in naming Krishna district after NTR: TDP

The Jagan Mohan Reddy regime stopped NTR Smruti Vanam in Amaravati and also cancelled Anna Canteens, which were started in the name of NTR, the TD leaders pointed out. — Facebook

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam leaders, at a strategy committee meeting presided over by party national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said they had no objection in naming Krishna district after NTR. Anybody would welcome the same if they truly respected the TD founder, Naidu added.

The TD would stick to its demand for Bharat Ratna for NTR. Though NTR’s name was removed from Hyderabad airport, the TD did not politicise and it did not object to giving the YSR name to Kadapa district.

“Our party would not practise double standards like the ruling YSRC, which was demolishing NTR statues in the state on the one hand and feigning great respect for him on the other," TD leaders asserted.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy regime stopped NTR Smruti Vanam in Amaravati and also cancelled Anna Canteens, which were started in the name of NTR, leaders stated.

"The reorganisation of districts was a politically motivated “diversion game”," they said.

The TD accused the ruling YSRC leadership of bringing the formation of new districts to force as it was unable to face the rising public resentment on a variety of issues and problems.

The leaders asked, “Where was the need for issuing overnight notifications on January 25 by hurriedly sending a note and getting it approved by ministers? This was not even discussed at the Cabinet meet held on January 21,” they said.