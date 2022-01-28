Nation Politics 28 Jan 2022 FM says no need to h ...
Nation, Politics

FM says no need to have fiscal council for budget implementation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 28, 2022, 11:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2022, 11:08 pm IST
Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Choudhary had also informed Parliament that there was no need to set up a fiscal council
State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Friday ruled out the need to set up a fiscal council to implement the state budget as was proposed by the Opposition parties. (DC Photo)
 State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Friday ruled out the need to set up a fiscal council to implement the state budget as was proposed by the Opposition parties. (DC Photo)

Vijayawada: State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Friday ruled out the need to set up a fiscal council to implement the state budget as was proposed by the Opposition parties.

In a statement, the minister said the Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Choudhary had also informed Parliament that there was no need to set up a fiscal council as agencies like the comptroller and auditor general of India, the finance commission and the national statistical commission were already in existence.

 

The minister said the 2020-21 financial year was different from previous periods as it was affected by the pandemic-linked closures and lockdowns, hurting economic growth both at national and state levels.

As a result, AP’s revenues dwindled by Rs 8,000 crore. Yet, the state spent Rs 7,120 crore to curb the Covid spread. “Despite the financial crisis, we were implementing the budget provisions of the last fiscal,” he said.

The finance minister said the YSRC government spent Rs 1.20 lakh crore for the welfare of the poor in the state. “Such a huge spend for welfare schemes was done nowhere else in the country, and yet the Telugu Desam leaders are levelling baseless allegations against the government as they are unable to tolerate the goodwill the state government earned from the poor."

 

He dismissed the criticism that welfare schemes for the poor would add to the inflationary trends in the state.

He also rebutted the TD’s allegations that corruption had gone up during the YSR Congress rule. “We provided Rs 1.20 lakh crore to the people under various schemes, under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system for the welfare of the poor,” he said.

The minister said the previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu lacked financial discipline. This resulted in AP falling in a debt trap. Hence, the TD has no moral right to criticise the YSRC government for the present financial crisis, he said.

 

“The YSRC government cleared pending bills worth Rs 41,900 crore for works done in previous years by contractors etc, as the TD government failed to pay them their dues before it exited from power in 2019. This was mainly because of the raising of the loan for power purchase and distribution of the order of Rs 46,200 crore. The TD government had also raised an additional loan of Rs 20,000 crore on the AP Civil Supplies Corporation, by flouting all the norms,” the minister alleged.

...
Tags: finance minister buggana rajendranath reddy, pankaj choudhary, finance commission, fiscal council
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Observing that a Legislative Assembly is a conglomeration of members chosen by direct election and the constituents of an Assembly constituency can’t remain unrepresented, the court said, “That presupposes that all territorial constituencies must be duly represented in the Assembly in continuum.” — PTI

Top court lifts suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP legislators

Various APSRTC workers unions have decided to join the ongoing agitation of state government employees seeking better wages. (DC file photo)

APSRTC workers to join government staff stir

The director of women and child welfare filed a counter stating that they were facilitating such victims by way of shelter in swadhar gruhas, taking care of their education, skill development and empowerment training programmes in institutions like Kasturibhai Balika Vidyalayas and Durgabai Deshmukh Polytechnic College at Ameerpet. — Representational image/DC

High Court seeks govt attention on child marriage victims

The arid Rayalaseema region would now claim credit to being a coastal region, blurring the historic injustices between the coastal and non-coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh state. (Representational photo:PTI)

Bay of Bengal comes calling on Rayalaseema



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Violence rocks civic elections in Kolkata

Security personal patrol after bomb exploded in front of a polling booth during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI)

Amit Shah does door-to-door campaign in Mathura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during door to door election campaign at Satoha village in Mathura district. (Photo: PTI)

AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann likely to contest from Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Tension along Arunachal, Assam border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during their meeting in Guwahati on Monday, January 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

60 pc MLAs in Goa switched parties in last five years, a 'record' in India

Assembly polls in Goa will be held on February 14. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->