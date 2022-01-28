Nation Politics 28 Jan 2022 Deadlock continues o ...
Nation, Politics

Deadlock continues over new scales of pay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 28, 2022, 11:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2022, 11:44 pm IST
Both employees and state firm on their stands
Government Employees and PRC Struggle committee members Stage protest at Dharna chowk against the New PRC in Vijayawada. (DC photo)
 Government Employees and PRC Struggle committee members Stage protest at Dharna chowk against the New PRC in Vijayawada. (DC photo)

Vijayawada: The deadlock over the implementation of new pay scales for government employees and teachers continued on Friday, with both sides sticking to their respective stands.

The government is refusing to budge to pressure for the withdrawal of the GO it issued for implementation of the 11th Pay Revision Commission. It insists that the employees take the new wages from the January salary. The employees, who have rejected the 11th PRC, are demanding that the old wage system be continued until fresh changes are effected based on mutual discussions between them and the government.

 

Though the state government set up a Ministers’ Committee comprising Perni Venkateswara, Botsa Satyanayrana, Buggana Rajendranath, government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna and chief secretary Sameer Sharma to hold talks with the representatives of employees, these leaders under the banner of the PRC Struggle Committee did not turn up for a meeting. They insist on the withdrawal of the GO as a precondition for more talks.

Minister for municipal administration said issues can be solved only through talks. Maintaining that representative of “some unions” met the ministers’ panel for talks on Friday, he said that if the leaders shunned talks, law might take its own course.

 

The minister said the YSRC government has offered higher wages to the employees, as compared to previous PRCs, and advised them to check whether their wages were enhanced or not. “First, take the pay slips as per the revised scales of pay and see whether the PRC has benefited you. I promise that there will not be any decrease in salary even by a single rupee, unlike what the employee leaders are saying,” he said.

He said, “We are ready to hold talks with any employee union or any employee. If the employees are having a problem, it means the state government is also having the problem. The employees’ unions are displaying a new culture of confrontation with the government. We are no more going to wait for employees’ leaders at the Secretariat, as we had been doing in the last few days. We will come for talks only when we are called by the employees’ unions,” the minister affirmed.

 

Government adviser (Public Affairs) Ramakrishna Reddy said the employees would get wages for the month of January as per the revised scales of pay under the 11th PRC. Maintaining that the state government appointed the ministers’ committee to avoid a conflict of interests, he said if the employees’ unions had come forward for talks, the state government would have considered their demands.

He alleged that the employees were not allowing the drawing and disbursing officers to prepare wage bills for January.

...
Tags: new pay scales, 11th pay revision commission, prc struggle committee
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Observing that a Legislative Assembly is a conglomeration of members chosen by direct election and the constituents of an Assembly constituency can’t remain unrepresented, the court said, “That presupposes that all territorial constituencies must be duly represented in the Assembly in continuum.” — PTI

Top court lifts suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP legislators

Various APSRTC workers unions have decided to join the ongoing agitation of state government employees seeking better wages. (DC file photo)

APSRTC workers to join government staff stir

The director of women and child welfare filed a counter stating that they were facilitating such victims by way of shelter in swadhar gruhas, taking care of their education, skill development and empowerment training programmes in institutions like Kasturibhai Balika Vidyalayas and Durgabai Deshmukh Polytechnic College at Ameerpet. — Representational image/DC

High Court seeks govt attention on child marriage victims

The arid Rayalaseema region would now claim credit to being a coastal region, blurring the historic injustices between the coastal and non-coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh state. (Representational photo:PTI)

Bay of Bengal comes calling on Rayalaseema



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Violence rocks civic elections in Kolkata

Security personal patrol after bomb exploded in front of a polling booth during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI)

Amit Shah does door-to-door campaign in Mathura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during door to door election campaign at Satoha village in Mathura district. (Photo: PTI)

AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann likely to contest from Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Tension along Arunachal, Assam border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during their meeting in Guwahati on Monday, January 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

60 pc MLAs in Goa switched parties in last five years, a 'record' in India

Assembly polls in Goa will be held on February 14. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->