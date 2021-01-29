Nation Politics 28 Jan 2021 Unemployment allowan ...
Nation, Politics

Unemployment allowance soon in Telangana: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGAM SRINIVAS
Published Jan 29, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2021, 4:35 am IST
KTR also said that the TRS government was keen to fill up 50,000 vacancies in various departments soon
The IT and industries minister was speaking on the occasion of the electricity labour organisation meeting at Telangana Bhavan here. (Photo: twitter @trspartyonline)
 The IT and industries minister was speaking on the occasion of the electricity labour organisation meeting at Telangana Bhavan here. (Photo: twitter @trspartyonline)

Hyderabad: In an announcement that caught many unawares, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. Taraka Rama Rao on Thursday said that very soon, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would announce a monthly allowance for the unemployed youth in the state.

Though the ruling TRS party included an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for every ‘eligible’ unemployed youth in its 2018 poll manifesto, KTR’s announcement about an announcement very soon, nearly mid-way to through the government’s term, seemingly coincided with the alleged leak of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report.

 

The C. R. Biswal PRC committee recommended enhancing the retirement age of all government employees to 60 years from the present 58 years.

Another significance attached to the announcement was that Rama Rao, deviating from the regular practice of the ruling party, in which Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao comes out with the disruptive moves and catches everyone by surprise, revealed a government policy decision in advance, at a time when the public opinion seems to have accepted him as a CM-to-be in a short time.

Official sources told Deccan Chronicle that the TRS government had been “sensing some resentment” from unemployed youth over enhancement of the government employees’ retirement age.

 

“We have been instructed by the Chief Minister to immediately initiate the process of promotions at various levels, which would also create vacancies at the lower and entry levels,” a senior official said.

"The government wanted to reach out to unemployed youth, who would be angry that if people retire two years later, the chances of any major recruitment drives in government during this TRS term would not happen, through this allowance and a promise to take up recruitments at the earliest," he added.

The IT and industries minister was speaking on the occasion of the electricity labour organisation meeting at Telangana Bhavan here. On the dot, he said that the TRS government was keen to fill up 50,000 vacancies in various departments soon.

 

The enhancement of retirement age and increase in salaries comes at a time when several youth and student organisations are demanding that the government take up a massive recruitment drive.

...
Tags: unemployment allowance in telangana, ktr announces unemployment allowance, retirement age extension anger in youth, government vacancies in telangana soon
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The officials informed the CM that the works for development of 10,011 YSR Village Health Clinics would be complete by the end of April and development of 1,133 PHCs including construction of 151 new ones and renovation of 982 old ones by October end. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

CM directs officials to expedite development of medical colleges in AP

According to officials, a majority of those evading the vaccine are women, including staff in the medical and health wing, Anganwadi, and Asha workers. (Representational Photo:AP)

Health workers continue to avoid Covid vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

Padma Shri awardee, Kanaka Raju, (Image source: Twitter@chmnaidu)

Padma Shri for 2 anthropologists for their research work on Telangana adivasis

On the other hand, the state employees are also asking for rescheduling gram panchayat polls phases-2 and 3 and arrange Covid-19 vaccination to those who are posted for poll duty to save them from the virus. (Representational Photo:DC)

SEC urged to exempt aged employees, pregnant women from poll duty in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP to boycott President's address to joint sitting of parliament on farmers protest

Arvind, Kejriwal, National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (Image source: PTI)

Bengal assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee (Image source: PTI)

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

File photo of V K Sasikala (DC Image)

BJP will go it alone in TS, asserts Bandi

A fle photo of Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham