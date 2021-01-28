Nation Politics 28 Jan 2021 Stormy end to Bhuma ...
Nation, Politics

Stormy end to Bhuma family’s 26-year reign over Nandyal Dairy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2021, 1:33 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2021, 1:33 am IST
The elections, held after 26 years, opened the doors for the ruling YSR Congress party to have 3 of its members in the 15-member board
The elections, held after 26 years, opened the doors for the ruling YSR Congress party to have three of its members get elected in the 15-member board. — DC Image
 The elections, held after 26 years, opened the doors for the ruling YSR Congress party to have three of its members get elected in the 15-member board. — DC Image

KURNOOL:In a major setback to the Bhuma family, for the first time in 26 years, they have lost control of Nandyal Vijaya Milk Dairy. A chairman has been elected from outside their stronghold, and this has led to tension on Wednesday.

Police registered cases of kidnap against former MLA Bhuma Bramhananda Reddy and outgoing chairman Bhuma Narayana Reddy as a candidate fielded from their camp turned hostile. This has paved the way for the election of YSR Congress Party candidate S.V. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chairman of Kurnool District Milk Producers’ Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Ltd.

 

The elections, held after 26 years, opened the doors for the ruling YSR Congress party to have three of its members get elected in the 15-member board that directs the milk business of Kurnool district milk producers’ mutually aided cooperative union.

Nandyal CI Mohan Reddy said that based on a complaint of kidnap lodged by one Mallikarjuna, one of the contestants for directors’ post, a case has been registered against them.

Power equations have changed and it has slipped away from the control of the Bhuma family after three YSR congress supporters, including SV Jagan Mohan Reddy with 67 votes, Jayasimha Reddy with 65 votes and Ravikantha Reddy with 61 votes were elected as new directors of the board on Wednesday.  The elections are necessitated as every year three directors retire on a rotation basis but are eligible for reappointment.

 

Bhuma Narayana Reddy, uncle of former MP Bhuma Nagireddy, has been the chairman for 26 years irrespective of the political party coming to power.  Jagan Mohan Reddy is a cousin of former Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy.

...
Tags: bhuma akhila priya, nandyal vijaya milk dairy, sv jagan mohan reddy elected chairman of kurnool dairy, bhuma family loses control of nandyal dairy, sv jagan mohan reddy cousin of former kurnool mla sv mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

To apply for the card, one needs a disability certificate, which spells the amount of disability one has. — Pixabay

Issue of Unique Disability Identity cards to disabled getting delayed

Colleges are feeling the heat also as rooms can no longer be offered on a sharing basis as physical distance is necessary. — DC Image.

Colleges set for reopening; students unable to get hostels on campuses

The sarpanches say that the government should have included instructions to the district collectors, or to the panchayat department or to the forest range officers to release the funds for a culling operation in a village. — Representational image

Sarpanches can order killing of wild animals attacking, damaging crops in villages

Andhra Pradesh SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar — By arrangement

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commisioner welcomes unanimous polls with caution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Adivasi rights on forest land ‘trampled’ by Modi and KCR: Brinda Karat

The CPIM leader said the farmers’ agitation was drawing the attention of world leaders. — ANI

KCR gives advice to build up farm sector

Telangana State Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image Source: PTI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

File photo of V K Sasikala (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham