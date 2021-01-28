Stormy end to Bhuma family’s 26-year reign over Nandyal Dairy

The elections, held after 26 years, opened the doors for the ruling YSR Congress party to have three of its members get elected in the 15-member board. — DC Image

KURNOOL:In a major setback to the Bhuma family, for the first time in 26 years, they have lost control of Nandyal Vijaya Milk Dairy. A chairman has been elected from outside their stronghold, and this has led to tension on Wednesday.

Police registered cases of kidnap against former MLA Bhuma Bramhananda Reddy and outgoing chairman Bhuma Narayana Reddy as a candidate fielded from their camp turned hostile. This has paved the way for the election of YSR Congress Party candidate S.V. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chairman of Kurnool District Milk Producers’ Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Ltd.

The elections, held after 26 years, opened the doors for the ruling YSR Congress party to have three of its members get elected in the 15-member board that directs the milk business of Kurnool district milk producers’ mutually aided cooperative union.

Nandyal CI Mohan Reddy said that based on a complaint of kidnap lodged by one Mallikarjuna, one of the contestants for directors’ post, a case has been registered against them.

Power equations have changed and it has slipped away from the control of the Bhuma family after three YSR congress supporters, including SV Jagan Mohan Reddy with 67 votes, Jayasimha Reddy with 65 votes and Ravikantha Reddy with 61 votes were elected as new directors of the board on Wednesday. The elections are necessitated as every year three directors retire on a rotation basis but are eligible for reappointment.

Bhuma Narayana Reddy, uncle of former MP Bhuma Nagireddy, has been the chairman for 26 years irrespective of the political party coming to power. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a cousin of former Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy.