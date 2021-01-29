Nation Politics 28 Jan 2021 SEC urged to exempt ...
Nation, Politics

SEC urged to exempt aged employees, pregnant women from poll duty in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 29, 2021, 4:00 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2021, 4:00 am IST
The employees have also urged the SEC to revise the time schedule claiming that the duration was too long
On the other hand, the state employees are also asking for rescheduling gram panchayat polls phases-2 and 3 and arrange Covid-19 vaccination to those who are posted for poll duty to save them from the virus. (Representational Photo:DC)
 On the other hand, the state employees are also asking for rescheduling gram panchayat polls phases-2 and 3 and arrange Covid-19 vaccination to those who are posted for poll duty to save them from the virus. (Representational Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: A section of state government employees has made a fervent appeal to the State Election Commissioner to grant exemption from poll duty to those aged above 50 years and those suffering from multiple health complications in the ensuing gram panchayat polls.

They said people suffering from chronic diseases like heart ailments, kidney-released issues and cancer are more prone to get infected with coronavirus, while on election duty. They have also asked for exemption to pregnant and lactating women employees.

 

The employees have also urged the SEC to revise the time schedule claiming that the duration was too long. They say that at present, polling will be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm spread over nine hours unlike the earlier practice of 7 am to 1.30 pm. They wanted an increase in polling booths and reduce the number of voters to cast their vote so that it helps complete the polling early and counting of votes will be taken up soon in order to get the results on the same day.

They said that a limited number of voters at polling booths helps strict compliance with Covid-19 protocol as long queues of voters can be avoided and social distancing can be maintained.

 

AP United Teachers Federation state president Sheikh Sabji said, “We appeal to the State Election Commission to exempt aged employees and those suffering with multiple health issues and pregnant/lactating women from poll duty so that they will not fall victims to Covid-19. Reduced hours of polling will be having multiple benefits too.”

On the other hand, the state employees are also asking for rescheduling gram panchayat polls phases-2 and 3 and arrange Covid-19 vaccination to those who are posted for poll duty to save them from the virus.

 

They want the intervention of the chief secretary Aditya Nath Das to take their plea to the notice of the State Election Commission for a favourable decision.

AP Revenue Services Association state president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said, “We have seen several of our employees lose their lives after getting infected with Covid-19 while at work. To avoid it, we want the second and third phase of polls to be rescheduled so that all employees on poll duty can be given the vaccination.”

...
Tags: employees urge sec to avoid aged employees and pregnant women from poll duty in ap, gram panchayat polls in ap, local body polls in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The officials informed the CM that the works for development of 10,011 YSR Village Health Clinics would be complete by the end of April and development of 1,133 PHCs including construction of 151 new ones and renovation of 982 old ones by October end. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

CM directs officials to expedite development of medical colleges in AP

According to officials, a majority of those evading the vaccine are women, including staff in the medical and health wing, Anganwadi, and Asha workers. (Representational Photo:AP)

Health workers continue to avoid Covid vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

The IT and industries minister was speaking on the occasion of the electricity labour organisation meeting at Telangana Bhavan here. (Photo: twitter @trspartyonline)

Unemployment allowance soon in Telangana: KTR

Padma Shri awardee, Kanaka Raju, (Image source: Twitter@chmnaidu)

Padma Shri for 2 anthropologists for their research work on Telangana adivasis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP to boycott President's address to joint sitting of parliament on farmers protest

Arvind, Kejriwal, National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (Image source: PTI)

Bengal assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee (Image source: PTI)

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

File photo of V K Sasikala (DC Image)

BJP will go it alone in TS, asserts Bandi

A fle photo of Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham