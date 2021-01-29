SEC urged to exempt aged employees, pregnant women from poll duty in AP

On the other hand, the state employees are also asking for rescheduling gram panchayat polls phases-2 and 3 and arrange Covid-19 vaccination to those who are posted for poll duty to save them from the virus. (Representational Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: A section of state government employees has made a fervent appeal to the State Election Commissioner to grant exemption from poll duty to those aged above 50 years and those suffering from multiple health complications in the ensuing gram panchayat polls.

They said people suffering from chronic diseases like heart ailments, kidney-released issues and cancer are more prone to get infected with coronavirus, while on election duty. They have also asked for exemption to pregnant and lactating women employees.

The employees have also urged the SEC to revise the time schedule claiming that the duration was too long. They say that at present, polling will be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm spread over nine hours unlike the earlier practice of 7 am to 1.30 pm. They wanted an increase in polling booths and reduce the number of voters to cast their vote so that it helps complete the polling early and counting of votes will be taken up soon in order to get the results on the same day.

They said that a limited number of voters at polling booths helps strict compliance with Covid-19 protocol as long queues of voters can be avoided and social distancing can be maintained.

AP United Teachers Federation state president Sheikh Sabji said, “We appeal to the State Election Commission to exempt aged employees and those suffering with multiple health issues and pregnant/lactating women from poll duty so that they will not fall victims to Covid-19. Reduced hours of polling will be having multiple benefits too.”

On the other hand, the state employees are also asking for rescheduling gram panchayat polls phases-2 and 3 and arrange Covid-19 vaccination to those who are posted for poll duty to save them from the virus.

They want the intervention of the chief secretary Aditya Nath Das to take their plea to the notice of the State Election Commission for a favourable decision.

AP Revenue Services Association state president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said, “We have seen several of our employees lose their lives after getting infected with Covid-19 while at work. To avoid it, we want the second and third phase of polls to be rescheduled so that all employees on poll duty can be given the vaccination.”