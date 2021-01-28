Nation Politics 28 Jan 2021 Christian JAC wants ...
Christian JAC wants action initiated against Naidu for anti-Christian remarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2021, 2:10 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2021, 2:10 am IST
APSCJAC convenor Yalamanchili Praveen Kumar objected to a few political parties blaming Christians for attacks on religious places
The JAC leaders demanded that Naidu come forward for a public discussion on his uncalled for remarks made against Christians. — DC Image
VIJAYAWADA:  AP State Christians Joint Action Committee (APSCJAC) has demanded that politicians stop blaming Christians for political gains, pointing to Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against the minority community.

The demand came after Christian leaders of JAC met at Vijayawada on Wednesday. The meeting decided to hold protests against Naidu's remarks in all districts of the state.

 

APSCJAC convenor Yalamanchili Praveen Kumar, addressing mediapersons, objected to a few political parties blaming Christians for attacks on religious places within the state to gain political mileage.

He wanted Chandrababu Naidu to prove that Christians are indulging in forced conversions.

Praveen Kumar recalled that the TDP chief himself had in his party manifesto promised to pay Rs. 5,000 to church pastors and went on to take blessings from them. Now, he is trying to blame Christian community, as part of his vindictive politics.

The JAC leaders demanded that Naidu come forward for a public discussion on his uncalled for remarks made against Christians.

 

They said that they would visit all 13 districts of the state and conduct protests against Chandrababu's remarks.
The Christian community leaders appealed to AP government that it respond to such deliberate hurting of religious sentiments. They suggested that leaders of all communities unite, regardless of caste, in denouncing attempts to isolate Christians.

Christian leaders Dr. B. Dayanand, Rev Vijaya Rao, Rev Balaraju, Rev Karunanidhi, Rev Samuel Paul, Bishop George, M. Suresh Kumar and others were present at the press conference.

 

...
Tags: christian jac demands action against chandrababu naidu, christians plan protests across the state, forced conversions, td manifesto has rs 5000 to pastors, ysrc calls naidu for public discussion
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

