Christian JAC wants action initiated against Naidu for anti-Christian remarks

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Christians Joint Action Committee (APSCJAC) has demanded that politicians stop blaming Christians for political gains, pointing to Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against the minority community.

The demand came after Christian leaders of JAC met at Vijayawada on Wednesday. The meeting decided to hold protests against Naidu's remarks in all districts of the state.

APSCJAC convenor Yalamanchili Praveen Kumar, addressing mediapersons, objected to a few political parties blaming Christians for attacks on religious places within the state to gain political mileage.

He wanted Chandrababu Naidu to prove that Christians are indulging in forced conversions.

Praveen Kumar recalled that the TDP chief himself had in his party manifesto promised to pay Rs. 5,000 to church pastors and went on to take blessings from them. Now, he is trying to blame Christian community, as part of his vindictive politics.

The JAC leaders demanded that Naidu come forward for a public discussion on his uncalled for remarks made against Christians.

They said that they would visit all 13 districts of the state and conduct protests against Chandrababu's remarks.

The Christian community leaders appealed to AP government that it respond to such deliberate hurting of religious sentiments. They suggested that leaders of all communities unite, regardless of caste, in denouncing attempts to isolate Christians.

Christian leaders Dr. B. Dayanand, Rev Vijaya Rao, Rev Balaraju, Rev Karunanidhi, Rev Samuel Paul, Bishop George, M. Suresh Kumar and others were present at the press conference.