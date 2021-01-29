Centre should rethink on new agriculture bills: Etela Rajender

Even today many jobs are available in agriculture-based sector, Rajender said. — DC Image

KARIMNAGAR: History shows that governments that tried to suppress the voice of farmers have not sustained for long, opined health minister Etela Rajender.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Rythu Vedika building and Vykunta dam in Kanukulagidda village of Huzurabad mandal on Thursday.

Rajendar said that everyone must salute jawans and kisans for protecting and feeding the natio.

Braving hardships, the scorching sun, biting cold and heavy rains, farmers produce food grains in order to ensure that people do not suffer from hunger and that they can lead healthy lives. They also play a big role in the development of the state and the nation.

Software does not feed the people and industries do not provide total employment opportunities. It is the agriculture sector which is most important for a nation. Even today many jobs are available in agriculture-based sectors.

“Keeping this in mind, right from the beginning, the Telangana state government has mainly focused on the agriculture sector. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has taken up major irrigation projects and by completing them in a record time, he is trying to supply water for irrigation needs to each and every acre of land. For the well-being of the farming sector, he introduced schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima,” the minister said.

The Union government introduced three new agriculture bills that are against the farming sector. The Centre should rethink on the bills, which are being vehemently opposed by farmers, he said.

MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya were present along with others.