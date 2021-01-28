Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses GO removing Ashok Gajapathi Raju as trustee of temples

At the stage of admission, the High Court found that the order did not follow procedure under the statute, Raju said in a statement. — By arrangement

Vizianagaram: The High Court on Thursday set aside the AP government order to remove TD leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju as hereditary trustee of three temples, following the attack on the Ramatheertham temple last month.

The Andhra Pradesh government had on January 2 removed the TD leader from the post of chairman of Kodandarama Swamy Devasthanam in Ramateertham, Sri Pyditalli Ammavari Devasthanam and Sri Mandeswara Swamy temples in East Godavari district.

The government had stated that he had “failed in discharging his legitimate duties” and “address security issues” of the temples.

Following the High Court order, Raju Tweeted: “The order to remove me as hereditary trustee/chairman of Ramateerthalu has been set aside by High court today, I saw in the news that is the Pratishta at Ramateerthlu when Lord Rama blessed me on this auspicious day to continue in his service.”

At the stage of admission, the High Court found that the order did not follow procedure under the statute, Raju said in a statement.

It its order, the government had said: “Ashok Gajapathi Raju has failed to discharge his legitimate duties and address the issues relating to the security aspects of the temple and failed to take steps to prevent the vandalisation of Lord Rama’s idol in Sri Rama Swamy Devasthanam in Vizianagaram district.”

It cited the the beheading of the Lord Rama idol at the Kodandarama Swamy Devasthanam at Ramatheertham on December 28 last to relieve Raju of his duties.