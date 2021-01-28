Nation Politics 28 Jan 2021 29.62 lakh voters fo ...
Nation, Politics

29.62 lakh voters for four-phase polls in East Godavari district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Local body election schedule starts today in Andhra Pradesh
Complaints can be sent to email address mccgpelections21@gmail.com on violation of election code and other matters. — PTI file photo
KAKINADA: The stage is set for panchyat elections in East Godavari district spread over four phases in seven revenue divisions. As many as 29,62,292 voters will exercise their franchise in 1072 Gram Panchayats and 11,782 wards.

The district administration has set up 12,048 polling stations. Nominations for the first phase will be held from February 29 to 31. The scrutiny will be on February 1. Withdrawals and publication of the final list of candidates will be on February 4. The first phase elections will be on February 9. On the same day, the counting would be done and the results declared.

 

In the first phase, the elections will be held for Kakinada and Peddapuram revenue divisions involving a total of 10,61,529 voters. They would vote in 366 Gram Panchayats through 4,100 wards. The process involves 4,63,598 voters spread over 140 panchayats through 1622 wards in eight mandals of Kakinada division; and 5,97,931 voters for 226 panchayats through 2478 wards in 12 mandals of Peddapuram division.

There are 1,688 polling stations in Kakinada and 2514 in Peddapuram division.

The second phase polling will be on February 13, in Rajamahendravaram and Ramachandrapuram divisions. Nominations will be accepted from February 2. There are a total of 7,69.284 voters spread over 247 panchayats through 2806 wards across 14 mandals. This would involve 3,29,740 voters for 103 panchayats covering 1196 wards in six mandals in Rajamahendravaram divsion and 4,39,544 voters for 144 panchayats spread over 1610 wards in eight mandals of Ramachanadrapuram divison.

 

The third phase elections will be held on February 17. Nominations will be accepted from February 6 in Rampachodavaram and Yetapaka revenue divisions. There will be a total of 2,60,310 voters spread over 186 panchayats covering 1734 wards in 11 mandals. This would include 165263 voters in 120 panchayats spread over 1110 wards in seven mandals of Rampachodavaram divsion and 95047 voters in 66 panchayats that have 624 wards in four mandals of Yetapaka division.

The fourth phase elections will be held on February 21. A total of 8,71169 voters spread over 273 panchayats involving 3142 wards in 16 mandals of Amalapuram division will exercise their franchise.

 

East Godavari district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said the election code would be strictly implemented. Special teams have been formed in every mandal for this purpose. A district- level command and control room has been set up to receive grievances relating to the elections. Complaints can be sent to email address mccgpelections21@gmail.com  on violation of election code and other matters. Calls may also be made to command and control room mobile numbers 8106149123 and 8106721345. 

He urged officials to set up mandal-level command control rooms to receive the complaints.

 

Tags: panchayat elections in east godavari district, east godavari district collector d muralidhar reddy, special teams to monitor model code of conduct during panchayat polls, district-level command control room set up to receive grievances relating to panchayat polls
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


