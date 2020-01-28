Nation Politics 28 Jan 2020 TRS sweeps civic bod ...
Nation, Politics

TRS sweeps civic body chief polls: Wins 109 out of 120 municipal chief positions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 28, 2020, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2020, 1:17 am IST
BJP lodged a strong objection with the SEC for allowing Dr Kesava Rao, to vote as he represents AP in the Rajya Sabha.
TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao (left) refuses to accept a sweet offered by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav during a press meet at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. (S. Surender Reddy)
 TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao (left) refuses to accept a sweet offered by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav during a press meet at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. (S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS on Monday completed its rout of the civic bodies polls, sweeping 112 municipalities out of 120 and all the 10 corporations. The Congress won four municipalities, the BJP and the MIM two each.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has postponed the election of chairperson and vice chairperson in Medchal municipality due to lack of quorum and in Nereducharla because of a controversy raised over the voting by Congress Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao as an ex-officio member. These elections will be held on January 28.

 

The TRS had absolute majority to form councils in 82 municipalities and five municipal corporations, the Congress in eight municipalities and the BJP in three. The ruling party grabbed two from the Congress and one from the BJP using its ex-officio votes — those of MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

In the other 31 bodies including the Nizamabad, Boduppal, Ramagundam, Meerpet and Badangpet municipal corporations, the TRS won with the support of rebels, independents and the MIM.

In Thukkuguda, the BJP had won nine wards out of 15 and the TRS five. The ruling party then used the ex-officio votes of minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Kesava Rao and MLCs Nayani Narasimha Reddy, E. Mallesham and K. Janardhan Reddy.

The BJP lodged a strong objection with the SEC for allowing Dr Kesava Rao, to vote as he represents AP in the Rajya Sabha.

KTR claims TRS has wide voterbase
In the 15 wards of Adibatla, the Congress won eight, the TRS six and the BJP one. The TRS used the ex-officio votes of MLC Srinivas Reddy Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash and local MLA M. Kishan Reddy to win the council.

In Nalgonda, the Congress and the TRS were even at 20 wards each out 48 but the TRS took over the municipality with votes of MLCs Gutha Sukhender Reddy, T. Chinappa Reddy, N. Vidya Sagar and Palla Rajeswara Reddy.

In Kosgi, the Congress and TRS won seven each out of the 16 wards but the TRS took the help of two independents and ex-officio votes of Mahbubnagar MP M. Srinivas Reddy, MLA P. Narender Reddy and MLC K. Narayan Reddy to sail home.

In Nereducharla, there was high drama as the collector refused to permit Congress Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao to vote as an ex-officio member. The Congress approached the State Election Commission (SEC) challenging the order.

The SEC set aside the order of the collector and permitted Dr Ramachandra Rao to vote in the council election on Tuesday in view of the bulletin released by Parliament earlier recognising Dr Ramachandra Rao as Rajya Sabha member from Telangana state.

After the results, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao told reporters that a lion share of seats had been given to leaders from the BC, SC, ST, and minority communities which did not have strong political representation until now.

He claimed that no other party can deliver social justice the way the TRS does. As per the directions of TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, utmost importance was given to the marginalised sections in the election of municipal chairpersons and mayors. “By this, we have shown our commitment towards the welfare of BC, SC, ST, and minorities,” Mr Rama Rao said.

He noted that leaders from these sections had won general category seats and added that 58 chairpersons and mayor and 45 vice-chairpersons from the TRS, totalling 103, had been elected.

While Suryapet was reserved for general women, Ms Annapurnamma from the Scheduled Caste community had been elevated as chairperson.

In the Medchal district, the chairperson's post in the general category at Pocharam municipality was given to Mr Redya Nayak, an ST leader. In Kagaznagar of Adilabad district, a Muslim leader had been elected in the general category municipality.

...
Tags: trs, municipalities, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KT Rama Rao to ensure planned growth
KT Rama Rao slams BJP-Congress tie-up

Latest From Nation

Traffic policemen use a speed gun-cum-camera to monitor speed violation. If a motorist breaks the speed limit, a challan is immediately generated and the violator is informed through a text message on the mobile phone. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Wear helmet, seat belt for safety: Cops

The family members of the victims who were hoping that the accused, Marri Srinivas Reddy, 27, would get the death penalty left disappointed.

Hajipur rape-murders verdict now on Feb. 6

According to the corporation officials, the advanced system has been inspired from London, and would be first installed at Khairatabad junction, which includes Panjagutta, Khairatabad flyover and Raj Bhavan road traffic signals.

London-style traffic signal at Khairatabad

GHMC

High Court pulls up GHMC for stench



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP gains strength in 3 Lok Sabha segments

The BJP has increased its number of seats in municipalities and corporations falling under these three LS seats, from where BJP candidates were elected MPs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy-Chandrababu Naidu war of videos

Jagan Mohan Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu.

‘Strategic’ TRS pips BJP to Mayor post

The BJP leadership suspected that TRS would allot the post to the MIM, as it was the larger party, as part of statewide sharing of power in urban local bodies.

KT Rama Rao slams BJP-Congress tie-up

KT Rama Rao.

KT Rama Rao to ensure planned growth

K.T. Rama Rao.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham