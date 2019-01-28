Siddaramaiah’s man takes a swipe at HD Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Unmindful of the fact that the dust is yet to settle on the failed Operation Lotus launched by the BJP to poach on Congress MLAs, supporters of former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday virtually broke the coalition dharma launching a veiled attack on JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda remarking that "some in our country focus only on promoting their sons, daughters-in-law and grandsons but Mr Siddaramaiah promotes everyone who supports him."

Speaking at the Kanaka Bhavan programme here, Congressmen including Yeshwantpur MLA S.T. Somashekar heaped praise on Siddaramaiah saying he should be the next CM. Setting the tone for this, Mr Somashekar said, "he (Siddaramaiah) missed the post this time (in May) by a whisker.

I feel like crying whenever I hear how much Siddaramaiah borrowed to ensure the party's victory in the last Assembly elections.” According to him, Siddaramaiah is the only leader in the recent past who has helped every community including Vokkaliga and Lingayats.

Former minister and Siddu loyalist H.M. Revanna reminded those present that no leader in the recent past had thought of constituting the Kempe Gowda Authority and ensuring that the photo of Lingayat icon Basaveshwara is prominently displayed in all state government offices. "Both Lingayats and Vokkaligas must take note of this instead of branding Siddaramaiah as leader of a particular community," he said and quipped that those who call themselves 'sons of the soil' had not done anything for Vokkaligas-an indirect reference to Mr Deve Gowda.

Another staunch follower of Siddaramaiah, Housing Minister, M.T.B. Nagaraj too declared that he was a staunch follower of the former CM adding that if Siddaramaiah was Lord Rama, he was Lord Hanuman to him. "If anyone slits open my chest, they will find Mr Siddaramaiah there. I had a dream of becoming minister once, that dream was realized by none other than Mr Siddaramaiah. Now that I have accomplished my dream, I have decided to retire from politics once my tenure is over," he said in an emotion filled voice.