search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit departs with India inching closer to win
 
Nation, Politics

PM Modi, Nitish to share stage in Patna on March 3 ahead of LS elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jan 28, 2019, 10:51 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
This rally is to be held a month after the Congress’ scheduled ‘Jan Akansha Rally’ on February 3, where Rahul Gandhi will be present.
The announcement was made on Sunday at a joint press conference held by the JD(U), the BJP and the LJP. (Photo: PTI)
 The announcement was made on Sunday at a joint press conference held by the JD(U), the BJP and the LJP. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan to share the stage, on March 3 to sound the bugle declaring the start of National Democratic Alliance’s Lok Sabha campaign at a rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

Apart from these, several other senior leaders from all three member parties of the NDA to be present at the mega rally.

 

The announcement was made on Sunday at a joint press conference held by the JD(U), the BJP and the LJP.

Notably, the NDA rally will be held precisely a month after Congress' "Jan Akanksha Rally", which is to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi – and will be a show of strength for the opposition.

They said that BJP president Amit Shah will also be requested to attend the rally, where workers of all the three NDA constituents would gather from across the state.

State JD (U) president Bashistha Narayan Singh, at a joint press meet attended by BJP and LJP state presidents Nityanand Rai and Pashupati Kumar Paras, said, “The NDA will highlight people-centric initiatives taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and chief minister Nitish Kumar in the state.”

“It will be the mother of all rallies. We expect that the organisational strength of the three parties will be able to mobilise record public participation, which, we believe, will be facilitated by a favourable disposition towards the development work done by respective governments,” Singh said.

LJP state president Pashupati Kumar Paras said the March 3 rally will be historic in terms of public participation in the last 30-40 years. “It is essentially an election rally and BJP president Amit Shah and other senior NDA leaders will be present. The ECI is likely to notify poll dates between March 6 and 10,” he said.

To a query whether the rally was being organised on March 3 to pre-empt the Opposition from organising a joint rally, the BJP state president said, “It is a Sunday and, therefore will not cause inconvenience to school children or office goers.”

BJP state president Nityanand Rai also said, “We have an excellent track record. We don’t fear the Opposition as we will expose them. We will win 40 out of 40 LS seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in the state.”

...
Tags: 2019 general elections, bihar, mega rally, patna, congress
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

‘They are crossing the line, Congress must control their MLAs,’ Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Ready to step down’: Kumaraswamy on Cong MLAs hailing Siddaramaiah as CM

Nearly 1.7 lakh people, including 80,556 women, are eligible to vote. (Photo: PTI)

25 per cent voter turnout in first few hours of Jind bypoll

Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had, few years back written to PM Modi, saying it was high time that NDA govt honoured Savarkar with Bharat Ratna so as to rectify the 'mistakes' of earlier govt which had 'deliberately neglected' him due to his staunch Hindutva views. (Photo: PTI)

Sena hits out at Modi govt for not honouring Savarkar with Bharat Ratna

Thousands of members from the Gujjar community participated in the ‘mahapanchayat,’ which was led by Colonel (retired) Kirori Singh Bainsla. (Photo: ANI)

Gujjar community demands 5 pc reservation in 11 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit departs with India inching closer to win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Ready to step down’: Kumaraswamy on Cong MLAs hailing Siddaramaiah as CM

‘They are crossing the line, Congress must control their MLAs,’ Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

25 pc voter turnout in first few hours of Jind bypoll

Nearly 1.7 lakh people, including 80,556 women, are eligible to vote. (Photo: PTI)

Sena hits out at Modi govt for not honouring Savarkar with Bharat Ratna

Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had, few years back written to PM Modi, saying it was high time that NDA govt honoured Savarkar with Bharat Ratna so as to rectify the 'mistakes' of earlier govt which had 'deliberately neglected' him due to his staunch Hindutva views. (Photo: PTI)

Gujjar community demands 5 pc reservation in 11 days

Thousands of members from the Gujjar community participated in the ‘mahapanchayat,’ which was led by Colonel (retired) Kirori Singh Bainsla. (Photo: ANI)

‘BJP worried over Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics’: Kamal Nath

‘It’s our personal matter, don’t know why their stomach is aching,’ said Uttar Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham