search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit departs with India inching closer to win
 
Nation, Politics

Gujjar community demands 5 pc reservation in 11 days

ANI
Published Jan 28, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2019, 11:38 am IST
‘Either govt gives us 5 pc reservation in 11 days or there will be agitation,’ said man behind ‘mahapanchayat’, Kirori Singh Bainsla.
Thousands of members from the Gujjar community participated in the ‘mahapanchayat,’ which was led by Colonel (retired) Kirori Singh Bainsla. (Photo: ANI)
 Thousands of members from the Gujjar community participated in the ‘mahapanchayat,’ which was led by Colonel (retired) Kirori Singh Bainsla. (Photo: ANI)

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): A ‘mahapanchayat’ called by the Gujjar community in Sawai Madhopur on Sunday said that if they were not given 5 per cent reservation in government jobs and academic institutions in next 11 days, they would be constrained to adopt the course of agitation.

Kirori Singh Bainsla, the man behind the ‘mahapanchayat’ said, “Either the government gives us 5 per cent reservation in another 11 days or there will be agitation.”

 

Thousands of members from the Gujjar community participated in the ‘mahapanchayat,’ which was led by Colonel (retired) Kirori Singh Bainsla.

In December 2018, Rajasthan government approved one per cent reservation for Gujjars and four other backward castes (OBCs).

In October 2018, Rajasthan government also passed a bill, which increased OBC quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent.

The Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) Bill provided reservation to five “most backward” OBC communities including Gujjars and four other communities—Banjara, Baldiya, Labana, Gadiya Lohar, Gadoliya, Raika, Rebari, Debasi and Gadariya, Gadri, Gayari, which were earlier grouped as the special backward classes(SBC).

The government had tabled the Bill during the State Assembly’s last year’s Monsoon Session to provide reservation in educational institutions and state jobs for the category of more backward classes within the backward classes.

The government tabled the Bill in the wake of widespread agitation by the Gujjar community, demanding reservation under the backward class category.

However, with this quota of five per cent to OBCs, the total percentage of various quotas has crossed 50 per cent. The total quota in Rajasthan now stands at 54 per cent—26 per cent for OBCs, 16 per cent for SCs, and 12 per cent for STs.

...
Tags: rajasthan, kirori singh bainsla, gujjar community, mahapanchayat
Location: India, Rajasthan


Latest From Nation

‘They are crossing the line, Congress must control their MLAs,’ Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Ready to step down’: Kumaraswamy on Cong MLAs hailing Siddaramaiah as CM

Nearly 1.7 lakh people, including 80,556 women, are eligible to vote. (Photo: PTI)

25 per cent voter turnout in first few hours of Jind bypoll

Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had, few years back written to PM Modi, saying it was high time that NDA govt honoured Savarkar with Bharat Ratna so as to rectify the 'mistakes' of earlier govt which had 'deliberately neglected' him due to his staunch Hindutva views. (Photo: PTI)

Sena hits out at Modi govt for not honouring Savarkar with Bharat Ratna

‘It’s our personal matter, don’t know why their stomach is aching,’ said Uttar Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (Photo: ANI)

‘BJP worried over Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics’: Kamal Nath



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit departs with India inching closer to win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘BJP worried over Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics’: Kamal Nath

‘It’s our personal matter, don’t know why their stomach is aching,’ said Uttar Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi, Nitish Kumar to share stage in Patna on March 3 ahead of LS elections

The announcement was made on Sunday at a joint press conference held by the JD(U), the BJP and the LJP. (Photo: PTI)

Polling begins for high-stake Jind constituency bypoll

The constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with prestige at stake for the ruling BJP, opposition INLD, JJP and Congress. (Photo: PTI)

Ambedkar given Bharat Ratna out of compulsion, not by heart: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi: Centre prioritises sector to make healthcare affordable

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami presenting a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Madurai airport on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is also seen. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham