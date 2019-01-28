search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit departs with India inching closer to win
 
Nation, Politics

‘BJP worried over Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics’: Kamal Nath

ANI
Published Jan 28, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed by the Congress as the General Secretary in-charge of crucial UP state’s eastern part.
‘It’s our personal matter, don’t know why their stomach is aching,’ said Uttar Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘It’s our personal matter, don’t know why their stomach is aching,’ said Uttar Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are worried over Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics.

“BJP is getting upset over her entry, that’s why they are making various statements. It’s our personal matter, don’t know why their stomach is aching,” Kamal Nath told media in Bhopal.

 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whose entry into politics was a guessing game for several years, formally made her foray, with the Congress appointing her General Secretary in-charge of crucial Uttar Pradesh state’s eastern part.

When asked about the farmer loan waiver cases, Kamal Nath said: “There were fake loans that were given in the name of farmers. This corruption has been going on for many years. We will do a criminal investigation on this matter. We have received information from various districts. The numbers I feel will go up to Rs 1000 crore.”

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, congress, bjp, kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

‘They are crossing the line, Congress must control their MLAs,’ Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Ready to step down’: Kumaraswamy on Cong MLAs hailing Siddaramaiah as CM

Nearly 1.7 lakh people, including 80,556 women, are eligible to vote. (Photo: PTI)

25 per cent voter turnout in first few hours of Jind bypoll

Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had, few years back written to PM Modi, saying it was high time that NDA govt honoured Savarkar with Bharat Ratna so as to rectify the 'mistakes' of earlier govt which had 'deliberately neglected' him due to his staunch Hindutva views. (Photo: PTI)

Sena hits out at Modi govt for not honouring Savarkar with Bharat Ratna

Thousands of members from the Gujjar community participated in the ‘mahapanchayat,’ which was led by Colonel (retired) Kirori Singh Bainsla. (Photo: ANI)

Gujjar community demands 5 pc reservation in 11 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit departs with India inching closer to win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi, Nitish Kumar to share stage in Patna on March 3 ahead of LS elections

The announcement was made on Sunday at a joint press conference held by the JD(U), the BJP and the LJP. (Photo: PTI)

Polling begins for high-stake Jind constituency bypoll

The constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with prestige at stake for the ruling BJP, opposition INLD, JJP and Congress. (Photo: PTI)

Ambedkar given Bharat Ratna out of compulsion, not by heart: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi: Centre prioritises sector to make healthcare affordable

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami presenting a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Madurai airport on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is also seen. (DC)

Kejriwal hits out at Modi on crop insurance scheme, casteism

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) is aimed at enabling farmers avail insurance cover against crop loss due to natural calamities. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham