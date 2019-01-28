‘BJP worried over Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics’: Kamal Nath

‘It’s our personal matter, don’t know why their stomach is aching,’ said Uttar Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are worried over Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics.

“BJP is getting upset over her entry, that’s why they are making various statements. It’s our personal matter, don’t know why their stomach is aching,” Kamal Nath told media in Bhopal.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whose entry into politics was a guessing game for several years, formally made her foray, with the Congress appointing her General Secretary in-charge of crucial Uttar Pradesh state’s eastern part.

When asked about the farmer loan waiver cases, Kamal Nath said: “There were fake loans that were given in the name of farmers. This corruption has been going on for many years. We will do a criminal investigation on this matter. We have received information from various districts. The numbers I feel will go up to Rs 1000 crore.”