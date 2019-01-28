AIADMK will play key role in govt formation post poll: D Jayakumar

CHENNAI: The AIADMK will lead the alliance in case the party forms the electoral alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, party senior and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar has said.

“During the previous last Lok Sabha elections we had won 37 seats under the leadership of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithas. Now our target is all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies including the lone Puducherry seat,” Jayakumar has said and indicted that his party is striving hard in pursuing its goal of winning all the seats.

Maintaining that the AIADMK would lead the alliance that it forms, Jayakumar told reporters in Madurai on Sunday that his party would emerge as a force at the national level and that it would play a key role in government formation at the Centre.

He however did not elaborate on whether the AIADMK is in talks with any parties. Speculation is rife that the BJP and AIADMK will forge an electoral alliance.