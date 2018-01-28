Telangana Congress says roll back plan on IPC 506

Hyderabad: TPCC chief spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Saturday strongly condemned the decision of the TRS government to empower local police to register cases under Sections 506 and 507 against those who criticised the government.

He told mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan, he said the TRS government had been trying to supersede the Consti-tution by taking away the fundamental rights guaranteed to the people.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had no authority to permit the police to book cases against those who levelled allegations against his government. Dr Sravan alleged that the Chief Minister wan-ted to encroach upon the jurisdiction of courts by “acting as the judge”.

The decision was prone to misuse by the ruling party and those critical of the government could be harassed by the police in the name of investigation. He said the decision was a direct attack on the freedom of expression.

The Congress leader demanded that the government withdraw its decision immediately and not force the party to go to court. He pointed out that a similar law was scrapped by Delhi High Court earlier.

Dr Sravan said a social media campaign will be run against the unconstitutional decision and dared it to take action.

If the state government wanted to do something good for the people, it should take action against film-maker Ram Gopal Varma who was using women as an object to promote his movie, the Congress spokesman said.