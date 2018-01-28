search on deccanchronicle.com
Students should take to politics to usher in change, says Kamal Haasan

Published Jan 28, 2018
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 5:56 am IST
“I did not come here to tell (you) that I am entering into politics. You should come.''
 Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan has urged students to take a plunge into politics to bring about change in the state but said this did not mean that they should join him in politics.

“I did not come here to tell (you) that I am entering into politics. You should come. I am not asking you to come with me, but please come to politics and prove the power in you. And the change will automatically happen. It will happen,”  he told students at an engineering college in Tambaram here on Saturday.

 

The 63-year-old budding politician who interacted with students said the thought of changing the society has to come from within the minds of the people while it is for the government of the day to pay more attention to improving infrastructure in education and healthcare sectors. 

“If you are not getting water in you locality, try to dig into the politics behind. You are all tomorrow's leaders and I have come to meet leaders and not students,” he said.

