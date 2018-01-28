Boycott those giving triple talaq: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday appealed to Muslims to socially boycott those who take the instant triple talaq route for divorce.

Addressing a public meeting, ‘Tahafuzz-e- Shariayat (Save Sharia)’ at Secunderabad late on Friday night, he reiterated that the triple talaq Bill was unjust to women; if it becomes law it would lead to the exploitation of women.

He said that the Bill was a conspiracy against the Muslim community and it is a strategy to bring out the women of the community on roads and send the men to prison.

Asking whether the legislation would stop the practice of instant triple talaq, he said between 2005-2015 there were more than 80,000 dowry deaths in India and 22 women die daily due to dowry.

Stating that after the Delhi rape case, there was a rapid increase in rape cases and every two hours a woman was being raped in India. He said evils in society cannot be eradicated through legislation.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had tried to push the triple talaq Bill without consulting Muslims scholars or even Muslim members of the Union Cabinet. “Yet the Prime Minister took several measures to safeguard the sentiments of Rajputs.”