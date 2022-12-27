  
Nation, Politics

Telangana to launch ‘KCR school kits’; 25 lakh students to benefit

Published Dec 27, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2022, 12:53 am IST
The ‘KCR Kits’ scheme, which was launched in 2018 for the benefit of pregnant women, received a positive response, contributing to a rise in institutional deliveries in government hospitals across the state. Encouraged by this, the state government recently introduced the ‘KCR nutritional kits’ scheme on December 21st, with a special emphasis on mother and child health.(Representative photo: DC)
Hyderabad: After launching the ‘KCR kits’ and ‘KCR nutritional kits’ schemes, the Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government is now gearing up to launch the 'KCR school kits' scheme to benefit 25 lakh students in government schools.

As part of this, the government will provide free school bags, shoes, socks, ties, belts and ID cards, which are estimated to cost nearly Rs 400 crore annually. Party insiders said the Chief Minister has directed education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to draft proposals and submit them to the government for Cabinet approval so that the kits may be distributed when the academic year begins in June.

While states such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have such schemes in place, the Chief Minister wishes to provide additional incentives to the students here. The Rao government is already providing free textbooks, uniforms, and mid-day meals to the students in state-run schools.

The ‘KCR Kits’ scheme, which was launched in 2018 for the benefit of pregnant women, received a positive response, contributing to a rise in institutional deliveries in government hospitals across the state. Encouraged by this, the state government recently introduced the ‘KCR nutritional kits’ scheme on December 21st, with a special emphasis on mother and child health.

The ‘KCR school kits’ scheme will cover schools run by the state government, local bodies, KGBVs, model schools, urban residential centres, and the government’s Gurukul Schools. According to estimates, there are 25,76,587 students enrolled in these schools. Officials estimated that school bags would cost Rs 255 crore, sports shoes Rs 120 crore, socks Rs 7 crore, and Rs 20 crore ties, belts and ID cards.

The Break up

Rs 255 crore: School bags

Rs 120 crore: Sports shoes

Rs 7 crore: Socks

Rs 20 crore: Ties, belts, and ID cards

Total cost: Rs 400 crore

