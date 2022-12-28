Withdrawal of GO 152: Jagan's government faces backlash in Rayalaseema

These developments come in the wake of AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy categorically declaring at the December 5 Rayalaseema Garjana meeting that the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh will be in Kurnool as part of the YSRC government’s decision to have three capitals for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh. (File photo:ANI)

Anantapur: YSRC government is facing a backlash in Rayalaseema after withdrawing GO 152 providing for the establishment of the State Judiciary Academy at Kurnool.

Incidentally, the withdrawal of the GO comes in the wake of AP government counsel Venugopal informing the Supreme Court that no decision has been taken on Kurnool being the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The AP High Court remains in Amaravati, the advocate had informed the apex court.

These two developments come in the wake of AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy categorically declaring at the December 5 Rayalaseema Garjana meeting that the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh will be in Kurnool as part of the YSRC government’s decision to have three capitals for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh.

Around that time, Rayalaseema activists, particularly students, had created a ruckus by blocking the convoy of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu who has taken a stand that Amaravati must be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

TD-supported groups are now pointing to the state government’s stand taken in the Supreme Court and withdrawal of the GO establishing the Judicial Academy in Kurnool.

Says Krishnudu, an advocate from Kurnool. “The government has withdrawn GO 152 over setting up the Judiciary Academy at Kurnool issued a few days ago. The government is about to set up the academy at Mangalagiri. Further, AP’s counsel has informed the Supreme Court that no decision has been taken on shifting of High Court to Kurnool. The committee that organised the Rayalaseema Garjana should answer why the people of Rayalaseema are being cheated,” the advocate demanded.

Jayachandrudu, another advocate, pointed out that students and innocent people had been forced to be part of the Rayalaseema Garjana, which has done nothing that has benefitted to backward region. “State government should provide clarity about the shifting of Judicial Academy to Mangalagiri,” he said.

Jayachandrudu maintained that advocates of Rayalaseema will face a huge professional loss if AP High Court is not set up in Kurnool.

BJP leader T.G. Venkatesh said time has come for state government to submit a letter to the centre on shifting of the High Court to Kurnool. He declared that BJP is firm on Rayalaseema Declaration, which would ensure development of the Rayalaseema region.