Crucial BJP meet begins today, focus on LS seats

Hyderabad: A two-day brainstorming session that is expected to take particular stock of BJP’s prospects in Lok Sabha seats from the below the Vindhyas states, especially Telangana, will begin in the city on Wednesday with a meeting of the party’s ‘vistaraks’ – BJP’s full-time functionaries dedicated to party building.

The closed-door meeting is scheduled to be held at a resort near Shamirpet and will see the party’s national general secretary for organisational matters B.L. Santosh, general secretaries Sunil Bansal and Tarun Chugh, in-charge for Telangana party affairs. Party senior leaders Arvind Menon and Shiv Prakash will also be present.

The meeting which will see discussions on strengthening the party, strategies going forward in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, according to party leaders.

Between the states, there are 179 Lok Sabha seats and the two-day meeting is expected to focus on around 90, including those it already holds, and where it sees itself emerge as a strong contender or as a winner in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Of particular focus will be Telangana where the BJP is determined to come to power dethroning the BRS party in the next elections to the state Legislative Assembly, barely a year away.

Of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the BJP is learnt to be particularly keen on trying to wrest the Hyderabad constituency, which has been for long a bastion of the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Mulslimeen.