BRS-backed candidates sweep CESS polls

SIRCILLA: BRS-supported candidates swept the CESS director poll post results, with 14 candidates supported by the ruling party securing wins against 15 vacant posts for which the polls were held.

Recounting of votes for one post, of the director of Vemulawada Rural, is ongoing after the BRS raised objections over the counting process.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao thanked the Sircilla public for voting BRS-supported candidates to power. Rama Rao said that it has been repeatedly proved that there was no space for the BJP in Telangana and that its defeat in the CESS poll was the nail in the coffin.

While the polls are generally non-political, the BJP, BRS and Congress took an active role by supporting candidates this time around, keeping in view the upcoming state Assembly polls in 2023.

The winners were: Diddi Ramadevi (Sircilla Town-1) Darnam Laxminarayana (Sircilla Town-2); Namala Uma (Vemulawada Town-1); Regulapati Haricharan (Vemulawada Town-2), Akula Gangaram (Rudrangi); Kottapalli Sudhakar (Boinpelli), Madula Mallesham (Veernapelli); Krishnahari (Yellareddypet); Chikkala Ramarao (Thangallapalli); Devarakonda Tirupati (Konaraopet); P. Srinivas Rao (Chandhurthy); Gourineni Narayana (Gambheeraopet); Sandhupatla Anjireddy (Mustabad) and Mallugari Ravinder Reddy (Illanthakunta).

All the winners were supported by the BRS.