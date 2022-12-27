  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 27 Dec 2022 BRS-backed candidate ...
Nation, Politics

BRS-backed candidates sweep CESS polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 27, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2022, 7:10 am IST
BRS-supported candidates swept the CESS director poll post results, with 14 candidates supported by the ruling party securing wins against 15 vacant posts. (Representational image: PTI)
 BRS-supported candidates swept the CESS director poll post results, with 14 candidates supported by the ruling party securing wins against 15 vacant posts. (Representational image: PTI)

SIRCILLA: BRS-supported candidates swept the CESS director poll post results, with 14 candidates supported by the ruling party securing wins against 15 vacant posts for which the polls were held.

Recounting of votes for one post, of the director of Vemulawada Rural, is ongoing after the BRS raised objections over the counting process.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao thanked the Sircilla public for voting BRS-supported candidates to power. Rama Rao said that it has been repeatedly proved that there was no space for the BJP in Telangana and that its defeat in the CESS poll was the nail in the coffin.

While the polls are generally non-political, the BJP, BRS and Congress took an active role by supporting candidates this time around, keeping in view the upcoming state Assembly polls in 2023.

The winners were: Diddi Ramadevi (Sircilla Town-1) Darnam Laxminarayana (Sircilla Town-2); Namala Uma (Vemulawada Town-1); Regulapati Haricharan (Vemulawada Town-2), Akula Gangaram (Rudrangi); Kottapalli Sudhakar (Boinpelli), Madula Mallesham (Veernapelli); Krishnahari (Yellareddypet); Chikkala Ramarao (Thangallapalli); Devarakonda Tirupati (Konaraopet); P. Srinivas Rao (Chandhurthy); Gourineni Narayana (Gambheeraopet); Sandhupatla Anjireddy (Mustabad) and Mallugari Ravinder Reddy (Illanthakunta).

All the winners were supported by the BRS.

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samiti (brs), cess director poll
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 27 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

CESS poll result: BJP, BRS trade barbs in public
Infighting in BRS hits KCR's Atmeeya Sammelans
CM KCR to visit Delhi to focus on BRS' national foray

Latest From Nation

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)

Despite earlier clean chit, CBI reopens Lalu rail scam case

An isolation ward for COVID-19 patients is prepared in view of rising cases of coronavirus in some countries, in Kanpur, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Mock drills across India today on hospitals' COVID readiness

Party president J.P. Nadda will hold a virtual meet with 35,000-odd booth-level presidents and do “marganirdesan” or provide them a plan of action. (DC)

BJP survey data ready for booth-level leaders

The highest number of tests at 5,174 was on December 22. (Representational image: PTI)

Covid testing remains low in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

"AP performed poorly in software exports," GVL quotes reply in Rajya Sabha

Narasimha Rao said that the YSRC government has neglected the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh. “It is shocking that AP, leading the country and the world in providing capable IT manpower, is completely absent from the IT sector. I would continue to seek active support of the central government for the growth of the IT sector in AP.” (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bandi questions KTR’s response in drugs case

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sparks furore with “United AP” comments

AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Punjab CM meets KCR, pitches for united fight against BJP

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Singh Mann met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday — Twitter

Saw no hatred during 3,000-km yatra: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi and his sister and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->