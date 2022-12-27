  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 27 Dec 2022 BJP survey data read ...
Nation, Politics

BJP survey data ready for booth-level leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 27, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2022, 7:48 am IST
Party president J.P. Nadda will hold a virtual meet with 35,000-odd booth-level presidents and do “marganirdesan” or provide them a plan of action. (DC)
 Party president J.P. Nadda will hold a virtual meet with 35,000-odd booth-level presidents and do “marganirdesan” or provide them a plan of action. (DC)

Hyderabad: The Central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party has completed booth-wise socio economic survey of voters and their political affiliations in Telangana as part of its effort to stake a serious claim for power in 2023.

Come January 7 of the election year, booth-level presidents of all the 119 Assembly constituencies will be furnished survey data of their respective booths. Party president J.P. Nadda will hold a virtual meet with 35,000-odd booth-level presidents and do “marganirdesan” or provide them a plan of action.

“This will soon be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual interaction with booth-level workers,” party senior leader and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar told Deccan Chronicle. The state BJP has at least 22 members in each booth, taking the total number of booth-level workers to 7.7 lakh.

Taking a cue from the categorisation of Lok Sabha seats based on party’s performance in previous polls, the state BJP will take up similar exercise, not for the Assembly constituencies but further micro-level of booths. The party will divide booths broadly into two categories -- booths where party was polled 100 plus votes and those contributed less than that.

Sources said Telangana was on the top of the priority list and the central leadership would directly monitor the implementation of the plan of action tasked out to the state leadership. A high level meeting was held recently by Nadda in New Delhi which was attended by a few leaders from the state besides general secretary B.L. Santosh. “We engaged special agencies and gathered the data without any publicity,” a senior leader pointed out.

The Assembly convener, prabhari, palak and vistarak will closely monitor the implementation of the party programmes while the Central leadership, given the significance attached to the Telangana polls, will regularly review the party performance, sources said.

Meanwhile, the party is confident of pulling off defections from the Congress as well as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the next few weeks. “This is an inauspicious month for taking crucial decisions and we are sure of influx post Sankranti,” said the BJP leader who is part of the committee set up to engineer defections from other parties.

...
Tags: jp nadda, bjp booth-wise socio economic survey telangana, bjp margnirdesan, defections from congress brs into bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)

Despite earlier clean chit, CBI reopens Lalu rail scam case

An isolation ward for COVID-19 patients is prepared in view of rising cases of coronavirus in some countries, in Kanpur, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Mock drills across India today on hospitals' COVID readiness

BRS-supported candidates swept the CESS director poll post results, with 14 candidates supported by the ruling party securing wins against 15 vacant posts. (Representational image: PTI)

BRS-backed candidates sweep CESS polls

The highest number of tests at 5,174 was on December 22. (Representational image: PTI)

Covid testing remains low in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

"AP performed poorly in software exports," GVL quotes reply in Rajya Sabha

Narasimha Rao said that the YSRC government has neglected the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh. “It is shocking that AP, leading the country and the world in providing capable IT manpower, is completely absent from the IT sector. I would continue to seek active support of the central government for the growth of the IT sector in AP.” (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bandi questions KTR’s response in drugs case

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sparks furore with “United AP” comments

AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Punjab CM meets KCR, pitches for united fight against BJP

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Singh Mann met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday — Twitter

Saw no hatred during 3,000-km yatra: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi and his sister and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->