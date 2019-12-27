Nation Politics 27 Dec 2019 Sena-Amruta Fadnavis ...
Nation, Politics

Sena-Amruta Fadnavis duel: Civic body to shift Axis bank account to nationalised bank

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Responding to the row, Devendra Fadnavis said some political workers stooped very low to troll his wife.
The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, an official said. (Photo: File)
 The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, an official said. (Photo: File)

Thane: The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, an official said. The development follows a war of words on social media between Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta, who holds a senior position at the bank.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, in a meeting today directed officials to shift accounts.

 

The development comes amid reports that Axis bank may lose Maharashtra police department's salary accounts, worth Rs 11,000 crore annually, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led government considering transferring them to a public sector bank.

The Twitter spat between Amruta Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has become th latest talking point in state political circles.

It all began with Amruta Fadnavis' tweet attacking Uddhav Thackeray while responding to her husband's comment condemning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "My name is not Rahul Savarkar" remark.

Last week, Amruta Fadnavis taunted the Shiv Sena president, saying one cannot be a ''Thackeray'' just by taking the surname.

Hitting back at her, Priyanka Chaturvedi said Uddhav Thackeray was living up to his name and Amruta Fadnavis was missing the point.

Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole compared Amruta Fadnavis to Anandibai, infamous in Maharashtra''s history for plotting the death of her 17-year-old nephew. Her husband was next in line to the throne.

Responding to the row, Devendra Fadnavis said some political workers stooped very low to troll his wife.

Earlier this month, a war of words erupted between Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis on social media over reports that the government was planning to cut down around 1,000 trees in Aurangabad to build a memorial for Bal Thackeray.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: amruta fadnavis, axis bank, shiv sena, thane municipal corporation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)


Latest From Nation

Internet services have been suspended in 21 districts and security has been tightened as part of measures adopted to prevent any untoward incident in the state on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Internet banned in 21 UP districts, security beefed up over CAA protest

A Norwegian woman tourist has been asked to leave the country after she was found to have participated in an anti-CAA protest here early this week, violating visa norms, a senior official said here on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

'Leave the country...': Norwegian tourist asked to go for violating norms

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laksmi Narayana on Friday held 'Mouna Deeksha' (silent protest) for an hour at Uddandarayani Palem village in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra BJP chief holds 1-hour silent protest against three capital proposal

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance after the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that she would advise students to continue their protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (Photo: File)

'Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra BJP chief holds 1-hour silent protest against three capital proposal

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laksmi Narayana on Friday held 'Mouna Deeksha' (silent protest) for an hour at Uddandarayani Palem village in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI)

'Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance after the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that she would advise students to continue their protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (Photo: File)

India, Iran to boost economic viability of Chabahar port project

Tehran and Delhi have agreed to accelerate the development of an important Iranian port, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during a visit to the sanctions-hit Islamic republic on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

'If violence happens again...': K’taka minister warns CAA protesters

Sending out a stern warning, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said the state government would emulate Uttar Pradesh and confiscate properties of those who caused damage to public properties during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (Photo: Twitter)

Raj Bhavan is Praja Bhavan: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham