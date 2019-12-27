Nation Politics 27 Dec 2019 Now, BJP leader warn ...
Now, BJP leader warns Pinarayi Vijayan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Dec 27, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Ramesh said that everyone has a personal opinion on different issues.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state general secretary M.T. Ramesh said the remarks by Sandeep G. Varier regarding film actors were his personal opinion and party has nothing to do with it.

Ramesh said that everyone has a personal opinion on different issues. Social media platforms are often used by individuals to express their opinions. But personal opinions need not be taken as party’s stand, he said while referring to the remarks of Varier who warned Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax raids against Malayalam film actors who took part in the Long March against the CAA in Kochi on Monday.

 

The BJP leader said that his party does not believe in threatening or acting against those criticizing the Centre. There is no move on the part of the Central government to act in this fashion, he added.

The BJP state leadership was forced to disown Varier following widespread protests against his remarks from a cross section of society including film fraternity.

Meanwhile, another state BJP general secretary K. Surendran warned that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would learn harsh lessons for blocking the NPR.

He said Kerala will be denied of Central assistance in various sectors if the Chief Minister went ahead with this decision.

Surendran said the position taken by Vijayan on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens was detrimental to Kerala’s interests.

“The Chief Minister who says even NPR or Census is not required, will be answerable if the state is deprived of the benefits by Centre,” he said.

“The Chief Minister ought to remember that Census operations in the country did not start yesterday or today,” he said.

