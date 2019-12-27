Jitan Ram Manjhi backs Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally in Kishanganj

Patna: HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has decided to extend his party’s support to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who is planning to hold a rally in the Muslim dominated Kishanganj against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR on Dec. 29.

AIMIM state unit sources said that “Jitan Ram Manjhi would also be sharing a dais with Owaisi against the CAA and the NRC”.

Manjhi’s decision has created a flutter in the state politics. Sources claim that Jitan Ram Manjhi who is currently a part of RJD-Congress-led grand alliance in Bihar is looking for an option to form a Third Front ahead of Bihar polls which are scheduled in October-November 2020.

The decision is also being seen as a major setback for the RJD and the Congress as both the parties after the resounding victory in Jharkhand has been trying to expand their voter’s base in Bihar.

However, when asked whether Jitan Ram Manjhi is hinting at forming a new political front in Bihar by holding a joint rally with Asaduddin Owaisi, HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan said, “In politics, possibilities are always there but this rally has nothing to do with the formation of a Third Front in Bihar ahead of assembly elections”.