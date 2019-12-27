G Kishan Reddy says NRC, NPC not linked

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens are both different and some politicians and one section of media is trying to spread false information about them.

In a press statement he said that there was no connection between the two, and the current NPR was an integral part of Census 2021. It was continuing the NPR process initiated by the previous UPA government in 2010, except for adding three or four additional columns to ascertain details of citizens.

Mr Kishan Reddy explained that the details of birth place of the parents of a person, Aadhaar number and the last place of stay will be collected as part of the NPR and it is not related to the NRC. He alleged that the opposition parties have been playing with the minds of the public and creating a myth so that the public loses confidence in the union government.

The minister accused the Opposition parties of destroying the effective welfare agenda of the country and disrupting the implementation of various schemes including Ayushman Bharat.

Mr Kishan Reddy appealed to people not to believe the false propaganda of the Opposition parties and others.

Elsewhere, BJP state president Dr K. Laxman said the decision of the TRS government not to implement the CAA passed by Parliament was a violation of the Constitution.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had resolved many issues pending for decades and the Opposition parties are not able to digest these achievements.

The TS BJP president criticised the TRS and MIM for making people feel insecure and the leaders of the opposition parties of trying to seduce people with unrealities.

Dr Laxman expressed apprehensions of MIM and TRS resorting to violence during the public meeting at Nizamabad scheduled on Dec 27, and inviting all the political parties for the meeting shows the CM's intention is to divide the country.