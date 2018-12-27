search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Pak says Kartarpur corridor 'high point of diplomacy' for Imran Khan govt

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal also stated there has been no progress because New Delhi is not taking heed.
‘It was very positively received all around the world, especially by the Sikh community. We are actively working to develop infrastructures at Kartarpur,’ said Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal. (Photo: Twitter | @ForeignOfficePk)
 ‘It was very positively received all around the world, especially by the Sikh community. We are actively working to develop infrastructures at Kartarpur,’ said Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal. (Photo: Twitter | @ForeignOfficePk)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday described the Kartarpur corridor as the "high point of diplomacy" for the Imran Khan government while admitted that there was "no progress" on the contentious issues with India.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal also said that the Kashmir issue remained "on top of Pakistan's priority".

 

At the weekly media briefing here, Faisal said that the Kartarpur corridor was the "high point of diplomacy for Pakistan's new government, along with Afghan (peace) developments."

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in September gave a detailed roadmap to move forward but New Delhi failed to reciprocate.

Faisal said that despite India's refusal to start a dialogue, Pakistan went ahead with the groundbreaking of the Kartarpur corridor.

Prime Minister Khan in November laid the foundation stone for the corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district to facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims.

"It was very positively received all around the world, especially by the Sikh community. We are actively working to develop infrastructures at Kartarpur," Faisal said.

Faisal said, however, there was "no progress" on contentious issues with India and the Kartarpur corridor was the only positive development. "We were not successful...we made an effort but they were not reciprocating. You can say it was not successful," the spokesman said.

Condemning the violence in Kashmir, he said Pakistan would "observe Kashmir Solidary on February 5, 2019 in London where the foreign minister will be present."

Faisal said 341 Pakistani prisoners were in India, including 154 civil prisoners and 187 fishermen. He said 12 civil and 33 fishermen have completed their jail terms and Pakistan is working to bring them back.

To a question about India's role in the Afghan peace process, Faisal said, "India has no role in this".

Faisal said Pakistan wanted to develop peaceful ties with all neighbours and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's four-nation visit this week was to explore possibility of a win-win framework for regional connectivity, economic development with the objective economic growth and prosperity.

...
Tags: kartarpur corridor, pakistan, pm imran khan, pm modi, afghan peace process
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

Fans and YouTubers, who were angry at YouTube’s doing, went out in protest asking YouTube to credit the original source, and delete the existing tweet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong MP moves adjournment motion on miners trapped in 'Mizoram' instead of Meghalaya

Congress MP from Shillong Vincent H Pala moved the adjournment motion stating that there is need to rescue miners trapped in East Jaintia Hills of Mizoram where incident has happened in Meghalaya. (Representational Image | PTI)

Big day for Muslim women, govt will pass triple talaq bill: Vijay Goel

Fresh bill to make practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17 to replace ordinance issued in September. (Photo: AFP)

Lok Sabha to take up National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, today

Bill provides for ‘a medical education system that ensures the availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals; that encourages medical professionals to adopt the latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research.’ (Photo: File)

PM Narendra Modi behind KCR’s federal front: Opposition

PM Narendra Modi

Sharad Pawar lauds Gandhi family, slams PM Modi for targeting them

Sharad Pawar accused BJP government of fooling citizens and not focusing on key issues like development and agrarian crisis and accusing them of promoting communal hatred. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham