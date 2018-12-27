search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao rode to power on 450 welfare schemes tailor-made for all sections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Dec 27, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 1:15 am IST
For the individual benefit schemes, the TRS has assured in its election manifesto to increase the amount further.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Apart from the Telangana sentiment, the welfare schemes implemented by the TRS government in the last four and half years have also played a key role to help the TRS retain power in the state. 

In the previous elections, the TRS won only on the basis of the Telangana sentiment but, this time, it won because of its welfare schemes. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao introduced more than 450 welfare schemes for various sections of the society during his previous tenure. Among the schemes, the individual benefit schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions, Kalyan Laxmi, Shadi Mubarak and KCR Kits helped the TRS sweep the polls. The people appear to have given Mr Rao another chance to build Bangaru Telangana (Golden Telangana).

 

In 2014, the TRS won only 63 seats out of the total 119 in the Assembly and just crossed the magic figure to form government. In recent Assembly elections, the TRS achieved a landslide victory by winning 88 seats. For the individual benefit schemes, the TRS has assured in its election manifesto to increase the amount further.

In the last four-and-a-half years, the TRS government has spent about Rs 2 lakh crore on welfare schemes which helped TRS in getting 47 per cent vote share. There are multiple beneficiaries in several families for the various schemes. 

According to the 2011 census, the total population of Telangana state is 3.52 crore whereas the total estimated beneficiaries of all age groups and different sections including farmers, households is 8,26,88,841. 

This shows that the people were benefited multiple times in various schemes. As per government records there are 10,20,288 direct beneficiaries and 30,61,764 indirect beneficiaries in 28 schemes. 

For these beneficiaries, the government has spent about Rs 3,681 crore. The number of beneficiaries of Arogyasri has crossed 90 lakh. According to the assurance given in the 2014 elections, for waiving of Rs 1 lakh farm loan to each farmer the government spent Rs 17,000 crore and in the election year the TRS government introduced the Rythu Bandhu scheme for farmer’s investment subsidy and spent more than Rs 10,000 crore. 

The TRS government has also launched Rythu Bima which will provide Rs 5 lakh life insurance. In addition to this, the state government is supplying 24x7 free power to the farm sector. All these schemes have helped the TRS to get the votes of farmers in the state.  

Mr Rao had a lot of confidence that his welfare schemes would help him win the Assembly elections. The election results proved that Mr Rao’s assessment was correct.

...
Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Narendra Modi behind KCR’s federal front: Opposition

PM Narendra Modi

Sharad Pawar lauds Gandhi family, slams PM Modi for targeting them

Sharad Pawar accused BJP government of fooling citizens and not focusing on key issues like development and agrarian crisis and accusing them of promoting communal hatred. (Photo: ANI)

'Centre didn't provide funds for loan waiver of Andhra farmers': Chandrababu Naidu

‘While coastal regions were suffering from floods and cyclones, Rayalaseema region was suffering from drought and desertification. Now we have changed the course of agriculture in the state,’ Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. (Photo: PTI)

O Raja re-inducted under 'forget and forgive' policy after he showed regret: AIADMK

O Raja was removed from all posts and AIADMK's primary membership by brother Panneerselvam and CM K Palanisamy, on December 19 for ‘going against the party's policies and bringing disrepute to it.’ (Photo: DC File)

UP BJP leader thrashes specially-abled man for saying ‘will vote for Akhilesh Yadav’

BJP leader Mohammad Miya denied the charge and said, ‘I didn't shove a stick in his mouth.’ (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham