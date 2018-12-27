search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao gives PM Modi winning mantra for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 27, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 1:22 am IST
According to sources, the discussions were mostly about the political situation in the country and particularly in the two Telugu states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao smile at each other as they hold discussion in New Delhi on Wednesday.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao smile at each other as they hold discussion in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The meeting of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Delhi is significant because of the speculation that the formation of the Federal Front is to save Mr Modi’s BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the discussions were mostly about the political situation in the country and particularly in the two Telugu states.

 

The Prime Minister showed an interest in the AP Assembly elections and the prospects of the TD headed by AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and the YSR Congress headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In their one hour and 15 minutes discussion, Mr Rao briefed the Prime Minister about the strategy adopted by him in the Telangana Assembly elections which won him a huge victory.

TRS sources said that there is no chance that the TRS and BJP will contest together in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, but there are chances they will work together and have an understanding.

Sources pointed out that Mr Rao made several suggestions and also gave advice to the Prime Minister about the strategy the NDA should adopt in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to retain power.

The TRS supremo also discussed various issues pertaining to the state with the Prime Minister such as release of funds for 10 backward districts, setting up a separate High Court for Telangana, and an IIIT in Karimnagar district. 

The Prime Minister responded positively to the requests of the chief minister, the CMO said.

The CMO said that the Chief Minister submitted a 16-point letter to the Prime Minister with regard to various pending issues in the state including the transfer of Bison / Polo ground lands for construction of the secretariat and road widening around it, and establishment of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Hyderabad, 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in new districts and sanction for an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Hyderabad.

Mr Rao also requested the Prime Minister to revive the Cement Corporation of India in Adilabad in joint collaboration with the national highway authority of India as proposed by the ministry of surface transport.

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to sanction Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Warangal.

The CMO disclosed that Mr. Rao reminded the Prime Minister that the request of the state government for conferring National Project status to the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project was pending with the Centre for a long time and asked Mr Modi to sanction a special grant to this major irrigation project.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, prime minister narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

SP president Akhilesh Yadav praises K Chandrashekar Rao’s efforts
PM Narendra Modi behind KCR’s federal front: Opposition


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Narendra Modi behind KCR’s federal front: Opposition

PM Narendra Modi

Sharad Pawar lauds Gandhi family, slams PM Modi for targeting them

Sharad Pawar accused BJP government of fooling citizens and not focusing on key issues like development and agrarian crisis and accusing them of promoting communal hatred. (Photo: ANI)

'Centre didn't provide funds for loan waiver of Andhra farmers': Chandrababu Naidu

‘While coastal regions were suffering from floods and cyclones, Rayalaseema region was suffering from drought and desertification. Now we have changed the course of agriculture in the state,’ Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. (Photo: PTI)

O Raja re-inducted under 'forget and forgive' policy after he showed regret: AIADMK

O Raja was removed from all posts and AIADMK's primary membership by brother Panneerselvam and CM K Palanisamy, on December 19 for ‘going against the party's policies and bringing disrepute to it.’ (Photo: DC File)

UP BJP leader thrashes specially-abled man for saying ‘will vote for Akhilesh Yadav’

BJP leader Mohammad Miya denied the charge and said, ‘I didn't shove a stick in his mouth.’ (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham