K Chandrasekhar Rao gives PM Modi winning mantra for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao smile at each other as they hold discussion in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The meeting of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Delhi is significant because of the speculation that the formation of the Federal Front is to save Mr Modi’s BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the discussions were mostly about the political situation in the country and particularly in the two Telugu states.

The Prime Minister showed an interest in the AP Assembly elections and the prospects of the TD headed by AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and the YSR Congress headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In their one hour and 15 minutes discussion, Mr Rao briefed the Prime Minister about the strategy adopted by him in the Telangana Assembly elections which won him a huge victory.

TRS sources said that there is no chance that the TRS and BJP will contest together in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, but there are chances they will work together and have an understanding.

Sources pointed out that Mr Rao made several suggestions and also gave advice to the Prime Minister about the strategy the NDA should adopt in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to retain power.

The TRS supremo also discussed various issues pertaining to the state with the Prime Minister such as release of funds for 10 backward districts, setting up a separate High Court for Telangana, and an IIIT in Karimnagar district.

The Prime Minister responded positively to the requests of the chief minister, the CMO said.

The CMO said that the Chief Minister submitted a 16-point letter to the Prime Minister with regard to various pending issues in the state including the transfer of Bison / Polo ground lands for construction of the secretariat and road widening around it, and establishment of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Hyderabad, 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in new districts and sanction for an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Hyderabad.

Mr Rao also requested the Prime Minister to revive the Cement Corporation of India in Adilabad in joint collaboration with the national highway authority of India as proposed by the ministry of surface transport.

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to sanction Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Warangal.

The CMO disclosed that Mr. Rao reminded the Prime Minister that the request of the state government for conferring National Project status to the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project was pending with the Centre for a long time and asked Mr Modi to sanction a special grant to this major irrigation project.