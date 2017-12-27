No rift between Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwar, claims Venugopal

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal who is in charge of the Congress in Karnataka claimed in Mysuru on Tuesday that there were no differences between CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief, Dr G Parameshwar as rumoured.

Denying the claims of BJP leaders that the two men were on separate tours of the state ahead of the assembly poll because they could not see eye to eye on issues, he told reporters here that they were doing a good job of covering Karnataka.

" It takes at least three months to cover all 224 constituencies. So both are touring in two different directions. The response to both their tours has been good. BJP leaders are unnecessarily creating confusion saying there are differences between them when this is not true," he said.

Asserting that the party was confident of winning more seats than in the last election in the state, he said the sitting MLAs would be given tickets, but refused to elaborate. "We are strengthening the party from the grassroot level," Mr Venugopal added.

Dr Parameswar too reiterated that things were fine between him and Mr Siddaramaiah and they were on separate tours for practical reasons.