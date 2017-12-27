search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

No rift between Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwar, claims Venugopal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2017, 2:29 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 2:29 am IST
Dr Parameswar too reiterated that things were fine between him and Mr Siddaramaiah and they were on separate tours for practical reasons.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launches various programmes at Harapanahalli in Davangere on Tuesday.
 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launches various programmes at Harapanahalli in Davangere on Tuesday.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal who is in charge of the Congress in Karnataka  claimed in Mysuru on Tuesday that there were no differences between CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief, Dr G Parameshwar as rumoured. 

Denying the claims of BJP leaders that the two men were on separate tours of the state ahead of the assembly poll because they could not see eye to eye on issues, he told reporters here that they were doing a good job of covering Karnataka.

 

" It takes at least three months to cover all 224 constituencies. So both are touring in two different directions. The response to both their tours has been good. BJP leaders are unnecessarily creating confusion saying there are differences between them when this is not true," he said.

 Asserting that the party was confident of winning more seats than in the last election in the state, he said the sitting MLAs would be given tickets, but refused to elaborate. "We are strengthening the party from the grassroot level," Mr Venugopal added.

Dr Parameswar too reiterated that things were fine between him and Mr Siddaramaiah and  they were on separate tours for practical reasons. 

Tags: chief minister siddaramaiah, dr g parameshwar
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s an advice for the sensible minds

Turns out that there are relatively inexpensive ways to check out the battery health on your old iPhone so that you don’t end up ditching your perfectly good battery or iPhone in favour of a new one.
 

Meet EELO — An Android-based OS with no Google Apps

An EELO smartphone is also in the pipeline, provided the company’s aims start rewarding.
 

The 400-year-old recipe that will help you tackle hangovers this festive season

The recipe was featured as part of a new year well being campaign (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Expert tips to get rid of flatulence this festive season

Holiday bingeing stops being fun when trapped wind kicks in and you start to feel bloated and constipated. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai continues thunderous run on Christmas, breaks records galore

Salman Khan in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
 

Man proposes to girlfriend while waiting to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The girl was overwhelmed as she fought back tears to say yes and took the ring from the white box (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIADMK factions should unite: R Kanagaraj

Independent candidate TTV Dhinakaran

Vote for candidate with honesty, not NOTA: BJP

BJP state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

There was no pact with DMK: TTV Dhinakaran

Newly elected legislator from RK Nagar TTV Dhinakaran

Five TTV Dhinakaran loyalists sent packing by ruling party

After the party meeting, five top TTV lieutenants were stripped of their primary membership of the AIADMK.

Prince wins queen’s constituency, stakes claims to Jayalalithaa’s legacy

AIADMK rebel candidate TTV Dhinakaran pays floral tribute to MG Ramachandran at his memorial on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham