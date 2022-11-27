YSRC ministers plunge into action for mobilising BCs

YSRC leaders decided to hold a state-level BC Aathmeeya Sammelanam meeting in Vijayawada on December 8 in which Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating. (File Image/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC ministers and leaders belonging to backward classes have plunged into action to do the bidding of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for mobilising BCs in favour of the ruling party.

In this regard, BC ministers Ch. Venugopala Krishna, Botsa Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Gummanur Jayaram and Boodi Mutyala Naidu, apart from other community leaders, met at the CM Camp Office here on Saturday. They decided to hold a state-level BC Aathmeeya Sammelanam meeting in Vijayawada on December 8 in which Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating.

BC welfare minister Venugopala Krishna said at Saturday’s meeting, backward class ministers, public representatives and party leaders discussed the benefits BC communities have received during the past three-and-a-half years of YSRC rule, how living standards of backward classes have improved and extent to which their political importance has increased from the village-level onwards.

Venugopala Krishna maintained that Jagan Mohan Reddy government is treating the community as backbone classes and not backward classes. With the benefits they have harnessed, BCs have already bid farewell to Telugu Desam and its chief N. Chandrababu Naidu with the “Quit Babu” slogan.

The minister said the December 8 meeting will be attended by all BC sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, corporation chairpersons and members, temple committee chairpersons and directors, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and others.

Minister Jayaram said there are 28 states in the country. When it comes to Andhra Pradesh, everyone says that it is the state where BCs have developed immensely.

YSRC BC wing state president and MLC Janga Krishna Murthy recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced his BC declaration even before YSRC came to power. After coming to power, the YSRC government has implemented every point mentioned in the BC Declaration.

MP Margani Bharat declared that YSR Congress is the only party that has introduced a private member's bill in Parliament to provide reservations for BCs based on their population in the country.

Minister Jogi Ramesh, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and MLAs K. Parthasarathy and Anil Kumar Yadav were among those present.