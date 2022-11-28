  
Nation Politics 27 Nov 2022 Sanjay arrested afte ...
Nation, Politics

Sanjay arrested after hours-long chase a day before his Praja Sangrama Yatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 12:59 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay being arrested at Korutla in Jagityal district on Sunday (Image: DC)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay being arrested at Korutla in Jagityal district on Sunday (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD/ WARANGAL: It was a game of cat and mouse along the National Highway 63 on Sunday, as the police decided to arrest state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar a day before the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra. The BJP leader repeatedly gave police the slip at multiple locations since Sunday afternoon, but was finally taken into custody from Korutla in Jagtial district on Sunday night.

The police said that permission was not granted for Sanjay’s public meeting in Bhainsa, a communally sensitive town in Nirmal district, which was meant to kickstart his padayatra. That is why Sanjay had to be taken into custody. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was scheduled to attend the inaugural.

As news of the arrest spread, BJP workers raised slogans against the police and tried to get Sanjay released from the police’s clutches. The police parked their vehicles across the main carriageway of the National Highway 63 to halt the BJP followers’ vehicles.

Sources said that the police had been tracking Sanjay’s movements since Sunday morning, to arrest him.

As per the BJP leader’s plan, he was to proceed from Karimnagar to Nirmal around 3 pm on Sunday but left only around 6 pm after learning of the development.

The police deployed squads at multiple locations along the national highway from Jagtial to Nizamabad. The police initially tried to arrest Sanjay at Thitapally village on the outskirts of Jagtial district, but he managed to give them the slip.

Upon reaching Medipalli, Sanjay reportedly took shelter at the house of former sarpanch Bongoni Raja Goud. While the police waited for him to emerge, Sanjay evaded them and reached Venkatapur.

The police were prepared for such a contingency and had set up squads at Korutla and Metpally. As Sanjay’s vehicle reached Venkatpur in Korutla, the police surrounded his car and took him into custody as tempers flared.

Sanjay questioned how the police could deny permission for his padayatra at the last minute.

“We informed the police over the visit of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to Bhainsa and the police also made security arrangements. Why did the police make a U-turn? How will Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao protect the state, as he is unable to control Bhainsa,” he asked.

He slammed the TRS over its “dictatorship” and said that he will get permission from the court for the public meeting in Bhainsa.

As per the schedule, Sanjay was to reach Nirmal on Sunday night and perform puja at the Adelli Pochamma temple in Sarangpur early Monday, following which he was to address a public meeting at the Pardi crossroads in Bhainsa, with Fadnavis being he chief guest at the event.

In anticipation of the BJP yatra, the police enforced Section 30 of the Police Act in the Nirmal district.

Party sources said that Sanjay would travel 6.3 kilometres on the first day and stay at Gundagam village in Mudhole constituency.

Earlier in the day, BJP state spokesperson T. Veerender Goud, who is also the co-convener of the yatra, told Deccan Chronicle that necessary arrangements are in place for the yatra. “We are expecting around 80,000 people to attend the public meeting. The fifth phase of the yatra will pass through eight Assembly and three Parliamentary constituencies,” he said.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, bjp telangana, bandi sanjay arrest
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

BJP leaders condemn arrest of Bandi Sanjay
Bandi Sanjay's yatra to begin on Nov. 28
BJP will come to power through core ideology, says Bandi

Latest From Nation

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

The boy, has been undergoing blood transfusions at the same location since he was seven-months-old. Records indicate that blood from 53 people was used in transfusions for the boy. (Representative photo/ DC)

Boy suffering from thalassemia infected with HIV during blood transfusion

A railway keyman rescued a 27-year-old woman, who was about to end her life by suicide. (Representational Photo: DC)

Railway keyman rescues housewife, her daughters on the verge of committing suicide

Hectic preparations are underway for Pran Pratisha Mahotsav of 5 Jain Gods at 206 years old Dadawadi Karwan Jain Mandir. (Photo by arrangement)

Pratishta Mahotsav begins on a grand note



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CAA will be implemented in West Bengal, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state (Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

'Sheer hypocrisy': Cong attacks PM on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Not upset or angry with anyone in party: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor MP (PTI)

Gujarat polls: BJP manifesto promises implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and State party chief C.R. Patil during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)

Cong accuses BJP of 'doctoring' video to discredit 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->