Lokesh will be first target, says Raptadu MLA’s brother

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Telugu Desam National General Secretary Nara Lokesh (Twitter)
ANANTAPUR: A comment by Raptadu MLA Prakash Reddy’s brother T. Chandrasekhar Reddy that TD leader Nara Lokesh would be the “first target” if even a single factional/ political murder takes place in Raptadu segment went viral on social media on Sunday.

This, as also another of his comment that “Moddu Srinu would have killed Chandrababu Naidu at his residence if Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy so directed,” created tension across the state.

Telugu Desam leaders took out protest marches demanding that a case be filed against the MLA's brother for his harsh comments. They said Chandrasekhar Reddy abused TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, saying he was encouraging faction politics in Anantapur area, mainly in Raptadu Assembly segment as he was piqued over the developmental and social services being done there by his family.

Reddy said the YSRC was against the culture of factional politics. “If even a single factional/political murder occurrs in Raptadu from the TD side, we will target Nara Lokesh. The old man Chandrababu can be taught a lesson on how a father suffers by the loss of his son in the faction feud,” he said.

“If Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy desired so, Moddu Srinu would have killed Naidu at his house. But YS had never encouraged factional politics even if his father was brutally killed,” Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

He noted that more than 300 innocent people had been killed during the TD rule by the Paritala family. “Again, out of frustration, Naidu was encouraging his party leaders towards faction politics,” he said.

The Telugu Desam condemned the comments from the MLA’s brother. TD Politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu and leaders Varla Ramaiah and Kadapa TD president Sreenivasa Reddy sought filing of criminal cases against the YSRC leader for the threat he held out to Naidu and Lokesh.

“The Police are targeting the opposition party leaders while they keep calm even when a YSRC leader threatens to kill Nara Lokesh,'' Kalava Srinivasulu alleged.
In a related development, former minister Paritala Sunitha staged a protest at CK Palli police station seeking the release of TD leader Jaggu. Jaggu was arrested for condemning the comments of the MLA’s brother. Police also detained TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu near Kanekal when he was about to extend support for Paritala Sunitha.

Meanwhile, Raptadu MLA T Prakash Reddy disapproved of his brother's abusive comments. “My brother felt it was correct but maybe he should have avoided such words. Naidu was trying to provoke a faction in our area instead of supporting the service activities of my family. In addition to government schemes, we are donating funds for developmental activities like drilling of bore wells for poor farmers,” the MLA said.

Tags: nara lokesh, factional feud, raptadu


