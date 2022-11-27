Jagan says Indian Constitution roots for downtrodden

Governor BB Harichandan pays floral tributes to Dr. B R Ambedkar on the National Constitutional Day celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Saturday. Also seen is Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (By arrangement)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy declared that drawing inspiration from the Indian Constitution, AP government is working towards ensuring social justice through implementation of various welfare schemes in the state in the most transparent manner.

Paying glowing tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on National Constitution Day celebrations held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Saturday, the CM underlined that the Indian Constitution had been drafted only after Ambedkar studied constitutions of 80 countries.

“Constitution of India is very great. Our country comprises many castes and religions. It is the rule book that teaches discipline to all, while standing by the downtrodden. It is for these downtrodden that AP government has formulated a number of welfare schemes. Andhra Pradesh has thus stood as a role model for other states in India,” Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked.

He went on to reiterate that the 125-feet statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Vijayawada will be unveiled in April 2023.

The Chief Minister recounted that Andhra Pradesh is first state in the country to bring revolutionary changes in society through “Grama Swarajyam” by establishing village / ward secretariats.

It is giving around 50 percent of nominated posts to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. Around 70 percent of his council of ministers belong to BC, SC, ST and minority communities. A BC leader is assembly speaker, SC person chairman of legislative council while its deputy chairperson belongs to minority community, the CM observed.

Governor Harichandan underlined that India, with all its plurality, is today one the world’s largest successfully working democracies. Indians are infused with the spirit of equality, as they have imbibed “loktantrik parampara” from ancient Vedic times.

Harichandan said Dharma, the religious and moral law governing individuals from the time of Vedas, has been the core of Indian society. It is one of the many sources of modern law that has shaped our society.

The Governor asserted that the Constitution empowers citizens by protecting their rights. In turn, citizens empower Constitution by adhering to their duties.

He recalled the dark days of Emergency period, during which Fundamental Rights and Right to Freedom of Speech guaranteed by the Constitution had been suppressed.

Deputy chief ministers, ministers, speaker of legislative assembly, chairman of legislative council, judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court, senior officials and other dignitaries attended the programme.