Grilling of poachgate accused Nanda Kumar to begin today

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police will start questioning Kore Nanda Kumar caught in the Poachgate case from 10 am on Monday. The court had allowed police two days of custody of Kumar to question him about cheating in the Deccan Kitchen case.

Investigating officer and SHO of Banjara Hills, M. Narender, will be accompanied by senior officials during the questioning.

“Police will be gathering information against the accused as per the allegations made against him by the partners at Deccan Kitchen. He will be questioned about the bank transactions and the legitimacy of the deal,” sources Ramachandra Bharati and D.P.S.K.P.N. Simhayaji are the other accused in the MLAs’ poaching case.

Advocate I. Rama Rao said that the police will be questioning Nanda Kumar about his alleged involvement in the cheating case lodged by Ayaaz, claiming that his brother Syed Azhar, as also Vinay Gavane and Kaushik Kannam were partners in Deccan Kitchen, which is managed by Nanda Kumar.

In June last year, Nanda Kumar came in contact with Ayaaz and others and offered the premises at Road Number 1, Banjara Hills on rent. Ayaaz stated that they came to an agreement to take the premises on lease against an advance of `12 lakh and a monthly rent of `2 lakh and also 10 per cent commission of the total sale amount.

“Later, we transferred `6 lakh to his company, W3 Hospitality Services, and `6 lakh cash as advance. He delivered the vacant possession to us. Subsequently, we established ‘Deccan Kitchen’ on the premises by spending nearly `65 lakh. However, we came to know later that Nanda Kumar had obtained the lease of the premises from Daggubati Venkatesh and Daggubati Suresh Babu,” Ayaaz stated in the complaint, alleging that Nanda Kumar does not have the legal right to sublet the premises. The police had booked a case under Sections 406, 420, and 506 of the IPC.