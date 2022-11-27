  
Nation Politics 27 Nov 2022 Grilling of poachgat ...
Nation, Politics

Grilling of poachgate accused Nanda Kumar to begin today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Nov 27, 2022, 10:53 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2022, 10:53 pm IST
(Representational Image/DC
 (Representational Image/DC

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police will start questioning Kore Nanda Kumar caught in the Poachgate case from 10 am on Monday. The court had allowed police two days of custody of Kumar to question him about cheating in the Deccan Kitchen case.

Investigating officer and SHO of Banjara Hills, M. Narender, will be accompanied by senior officials during the questioning.

“Police will be gathering information against the accused as per the allegations made against him by the partners at Deccan Kitchen. He will be questioned about the bank transactions and the legitimacy of the deal,” sources Ramachandra Bharati and D.P.S.K.P.N. Simhayaji are the other accused in the MLAs’ poaching case.

Advocate I. Rama Rao said that the police will be questioning Nanda Kumar about his alleged involvement in the cheating case lodged by Ayaaz, claiming that his brother Syed Azhar, as also Vinay Gavane and Kaushik Kannam were partners in Deccan Kitchen, which is managed by Nanda Kumar.

In June last year, Nanda Kumar came in contact with Ayaaz and others and offered the premises at Road Number 1, Banjara Hills on rent. Ayaaz stated that they came to an agreement to take the premises on lease against an advance of `12 lakh and a monthly rent of `2 lakh and also 10 per cent commission of the total sale amount.

“Later, we transferred `6 lakh to his company, W3 Hospitality Services, and `6 lakh cash as advance. He delivered the vacant possession to us. Subsequently, we established ‘Deccan Kitchen’ on the premises by spending nearly `65 lakh. However, we came to know later that Nanda Kumar had obtained the lease of the premises from Daggubati Venkatesh and Daggubati Suresh Babu,” Ayaaz stated in the complaint, alleging that Nanda Kumar does not have the legal right to sublet the premises. The police had booked a case under Sections 406, 420, and 506 of the IPC.

...
Tags: trs mlas poaching case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy (Image: DC)

Congress appoints assembly coordinators for anti-Dharani campaign

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)

KCR to lay foundation for airport metro on Dec 9, says KTR

Jailed AAP minister Sathyendar Jain (ANI)

Videos about jailed AAP minister being leaked by people close to Kejriwal: BJP

Kartik Saini (By arrangement)

Indian student in Canada dies after being struck and dragged by pickup truck



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CAA will be implemented in West Bengal, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state (Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

'Sheer hypocrisy': Cong attacks PM on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Not upset or angry with anyone in party: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor MP (PTI)

Gujarat polls: BJP manifesto promises implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and State party chief C.R. Patil during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)

Cong accuses BJP of 'doctoring' video to discredit 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->