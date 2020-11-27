Vote only for Congress, Revanth urges Malkajgiri electorate

Revanth said that TRS and BJP were hiding people who were suffering from Covid and victims of the recent floods

HYDERABAD: Congress party working president and MP A Revanth Reddy appealed to people from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency to give 30 seats to the Congress to fight for justice.

He was campaigning at Gajula Ramaram, Jagadgirigutta, Ranga Reddy Nagar, Moosapet, Fatehnagar and Balanagar divisions on Friday.

He was confident that the party would win Gajularamaram division and alleged that the TRS had tried to cancel the Congress candidate’s nomination, which was thwarted by the High Court.

Reddy warned the Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy for trying to scare people in the division that if they do not vote for TRS they would cease to get benefits of welfare schemes. He reminded the people that the election, which is slated for December 1, was for local bodies and not for Assembly or Parliament.

The Congress government had constructed 2,000 houses for the poor under Rajeev Swagruha scheme while the TRS not only failed to construct even one house but also grabbed lands of the poor people, the MP alleged.

At Jagadgirigutta division, he said that TRS and BJP were hiding people who were suffering from Covid and victims of the recent floods. He accused the BJP and MIM of creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims and urged the people not to get swayed by such provocations.

The MP cautioned the people that if they wished Hyderabad to be peaceful, then they should not fall into the traps of BJP and MIM. He warned if anyone tries to raze PV Ghat and NTR Ghat, they would not be spared.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will stay in his farm house and not give appointment to his own MLAs. There is no way the common people can meet the Chief Minister and express their grievances. He said voting for Congress candidates would only ensure justice for them.