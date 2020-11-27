The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 27 Nov 2020 Vote only for Congre ...
Nation, Politics

Vote only for Congress, Revanth urges Malkajgiri electorate

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2020, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2020, 11:59 pm IST
Congress government constructed 2,000 houses under Rajeev Swagruha scheme while the TRS not only failed to construct even one house, he said
Revanth said that TRS and BJP were hiding people who were suffering from Covid and victims of the recent floods
 Revanth said that TRS and BJP were hiding people who were suffering from Covid and victims of the recent floods

HYDERABAD: Congress party working president and MP A Revanth Reddy appealed to people from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency to give 30 seats to the Congress to fight for justice.

He was campaigning at Gajula Ramaram, Jagadgirigutta, Ranga Reddy Nagar, Moosapet, Fatehnagar and Balanagar divisions on Friday.

 

He was confident that the party would win Gajularamaram division and alleged that the TRS had tried to cancel the Congress candidate’s nomination, which was thwarted by the High Court.

Reddy warned the Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy for trying to scare people in the division that if they do not vote for TRS they would cease to get benefits of welfare schemes. He reminded the people that the election, which is slated for December 1, was for local bodies and not for Assembly or Parliament.

The Congress government had constructed 2,000 houses for the poor under Rajeev Swagruha scheme while the TRS not only failed to construct even one house but also grabbed lands of the poor people, the MP alleged.

 

At Jagadgirigutta division, he said that TRS and BJP were hiding people who were suffering from Covid and victims of the recent floods. He accused the BJP and MIM of creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims and urged the people not to get swayed by such provocations.

The MP cautioned the people that if they wished Hyderabad to be peaceful, then they should not fall into the traps of BJP and MIM. He warned if anyone tries to raze PV Ghat and NTR Ghat, they would not be spared.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will stay in his farm house and not give appointment to his own MLAs. There is no way the common people can meet the Chief Minister and express their grievances. He said voting for Congress candidates would only ensure justice for them.

 

...
Tags: revanth reddy malkajgiri elecotrate, revanth reddy campaign ghmc polls, revanth reddy congress constructed houses, bjp mim creating rift between hindus muslims revanth
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.

It’s not a galli election, says BJP chief

Nadda thanked those working under the Modi-led government to end corruption in Telangana state

Time has come to end KCR’s rule, says Nadda

Many TRS leaders had already utilised their ex-officio capacity.

TRS ex-officio members reduce in twin cities

Faqir Chand Kohli

F. C. Kohli was a tiger, genius, creator, pioneer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

GHMC polls: BJP vows free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses

Devender Fadnavis ex-chief Minister of Maharashtra released BJP GHMC Manifesto along with G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP& BJP State president and other prominent BJP leaders at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet on Thursday. (DC Image: R. Pavan)

Amit Shah, Nadda, Yogi, Fadnavis to campaign in Hyderabad for GHMC elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(;eft) and BJP President JP Nadda. (PTI)

Bihar: Nitish Kumar keeps home dept., Tarkishore Prasad is new finance minister

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham