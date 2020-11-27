The Indian Premier League 2020

TRS cadre look to KCR’s public meeting for poll gumption

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Nov 27, 2020, 9:21 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2020, 9:36 am IST
The TRS feels that Chandrashekar Rao will “put the BJP in place” in the November 28 public meeting
Hyderabad: The slightly demoralised cadre of the TRS is back to an optimist mood. They strongly believe that party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao’s public meeting on November 28 will be a game changer. They are sure it will change the trend of the GHMC election campaigns.

The pink cadres hope that their top boss will give a solid reply to the strident narrative set by the BJP, suspected by many to be in perfect synchronization with the MIM. The party is expressing confidence of bagging power again in greater Hyderabad, which chances will be cemented once Rao makes a public speech.

 

Sources within the TRS disclosed that Rao has received alarming ground level feedback about the stridently aggressive and communal campaign of the BJP party.

Sources, however, said that feedback shows the BJP’s campaign is evoking negative responses from the public, who want peace and harmony. With these ground reports, the TRS is upbeat that BJP is tying itself in knots and is unable to attract neutral voters and those who want development.

Rao did not campaign in 2016 GHMC elections but had addressed a press conference during the campaign. Party leaders claimed it had evoked tremendous response from people of greater Hyderabad, which led to the TRS bagging 99 seats.

 

Sources said Rao has decided to address people in view of inputs from the ground that the people of Hyderabad are in a state of panic following the verbal duel between the BJP and the MIM. TRS leaders find hope in reminding people of a factoid that in 2016 GHMC elections, the BJP and the TD had contested together but polled only 23 per cent of votes against TRS’s 44 per cent vote share. The party feels that Chandrashekar Rao will “put the BJP in place” in the public meeting.

 Meanwhile, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao inspected arrangements being made for the public meeting to be held at LB Stadium on Saturday, 4 pm onwards.

 

