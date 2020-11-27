Time has come to end KCR’s rule, says Nadda

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao over commenting on the campaign by Union ministers for the GHMC elections. He said that he and the Union ministers would go anywhere for the party to come to power.

Speaking at a road show from Kothapet to Nagole, Nadda said that the time has come to end the rule of Chandrashekhar Rao in the state. He was accompanied by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy.

"Looking at the large number of people who have come today, it seems that the time is coming for the end of the KCR rule and the beginning of BJP rule," Nadda told the crowd that had turned up despite the inclement weather.

He thanked those working under the Modi-led government to end corruption in Telangana state. Nadda urged the people to vote for the BJP in all divisions.

The BJP president called on the cadre to work 100 per cent in this election and ensure the defeat of the TRS regime.