The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 27 Nov 2020 Time has come to end ...
Nation, Politics

Time has come to end KCR’s rule, says Nadda

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2020, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2020, 11:56 pm IST
The BJP president called on the cadre to work 100 per cent in this election and ensure the defeat of the TRS regime
Nadda thanked those working under the Modi-led government to end corruption in Telangana state
 Nadda thanked those working under the Modi-led government to end corruption in Telangana state

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao over commenting on the campaign by Union ministers for the GHMC elections. He said that he and the Union ministers would go anywhere for the party to come to power.

Speaking at a road show from Kothapet to Nagole, Nadda said that the time has come to end the rule of Chandrashekhar Rao in the state. He was accompanied by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy.

 

"Looking at the large number of people who have come today, it seems that the time is coming for the end of the KCR rule and the beginning of BJP rule," Nadda told the crowd that had turned up despite the inclement weather.

He thanked those working under the Modi-led government to end corruption in Telangana state. Nadda urged the people to vote for the BJP in all divisions.

The BJP president called on the cadre to work 100 per cent in this election and ensure the defeat of the TRS regime.

...
Tags: nadda ghmc polls, ghmc polls nadda campaign, nadda bjp cadre work 100 per cent, nadda time to end kcr rule telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.

It’s not a galli election, says BJP chief

Revanth said that TRS and BJP were hiding people who were suffering from Covid and victims of the recent floods

Vote only for Congress, Revanth urges Malkajgiri electorate

Many TRS leaders had already utilised their ex-officio capacity.

TRS ex-officio members reduce in twin cities

Faqir Chand Kohli

F. C. Kohli was a tiger, genius, creator, pioneer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

GHMC polls: BJP vows free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses

Devender Fadnavis ex-chief Minister of Maharashtra released BJP GHMC Manifesto along with G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP& BJP State president and other prominent BJP leaders at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet on Thursday. (DC Image: R. Pavan)

Amit Shah, Nadda, Yogi, Fadnavis to campaign in Hyderabad for GHMC elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(;eft) and BJP President JP Nadda. (PTI)

Bihar: Nitish Kumar keeps home dept., Tarkishore Prasad is new finance minister

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham