Telangana PCC urges SEC to bar BJP, MIM from GHMC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Nov 27, 2020, 9:15 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2020, 9:34 am IST
The Congress MP appealed to the people to understand the match-fixing between MIM and BJP in the GHMC elections
Uttam Kumar said PV, NTR and Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy were great leaders, who served the country and the State throughout their lives.
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday demanded that the State Election Commission (SEC) disqualify BJP and MIM parties from contesting the GHMC elections for inciting communal hatred among the people.

He was addressing a press conference along with former Minister Shabbir Ali, AICC Secretary Madhu Yashki Goud and other leaders here on Thursday. They released two brochures and a pamphlet on the contribution of Congress governments in the development of Hyderabad and the failures of TRS regime.
"I'm surprised as to how the State Election Commission and State Government are not taking steps to stop this provocative campaign," he said while demanding that both the communal parties should be barred from participating in the GHMC elections.

 

Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated that both parties were helping each other by polarising the voters. He slammed MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for his remarks on the memorials of former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao. He said those two and Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy were great leaders, who served the country and the State throughout their lives. He said BJP and MIM leaders were misusing their names for political gains.

The Congress MP appealed to the people to understand the match-fixing between MIM and BJP in the GHMC elections.

 

Shabbir Ali said that the Congress party has sincerely developed Hyderabad as a global city and spent over Rs. 1 lakh crore from 2004-2014 to build world-class infrastructure.

They include the international airport at Shamshabad, Outer Ring Road, Metro Rail, PVNR Expressway, getting Krishna and Godavari River water for Hyderabad, flyovers and IT corridors. 

Tags: disqualify bjp mim from ghmc polls, bjp mim polarising voters says telangana congress, shabbir ali congress developed hyderabad, mim remarks on memorials faulted uttam kumar, mim bjp match-fixing ghmc polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


