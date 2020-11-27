Take action against all communal elements, demands Bandi

The state BJP chief mocked the CM for claiming to have specific information on communal clashes but not taking any action against the culprits.

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar countered Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asking why no action has been taken over information about “some people” trying to create communal disturbances in Hyderabad.

He was speaking after offering floral tributes on Thursday to former prime minister P. V. Narasimha Rao and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao at their memorial ghats on Necklace Road and NTR Gardens. Sanjay was accompanied by former ministers Mothukupalli Narasimhulu and Peddi Reddy.

The state BJP president asked whether the CM was trying to halt the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on the pretext of communal clashes. He also wondered if KCR is trying to reduce voting percentage in the polls by spreading panic among people. He alleged that the Chief Minister was attempting to completely divert the attention of people to gain political mileage.

Bandi Sanjay mocked the CM for claiming to have specific information on communal clashes but not taking any action against the culprits. He demanded that the government book cases and arrest such communal elements irrespective of the party they belong to, so that polling could be held in a peaceful atmosphere.

The state BJP president recalled that during Dubbaka Assembly by-elections too, minister K. T. Rama Rao had raised the same issue in front of the media.

He wanted a criminal case to be booked against MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, along with his arrest, for threatening to demolish samadhis of two great personalities. He alleged that the Chief Minister has not condemned this statement of Akbaruddin about demolishing the ghats of great leaders. In this regard, he accused the CM of not duly respecting NTR, who had given a boost to the political career of KCR.