The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 27 Nov 2020 SEC announces 3 dry ...
Nation, Politics

SEC announces 3 dry days but parties geared up for high fives

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Nov 27, 2020, 12:14 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2020, 12:15 am IST
Since alcohol selling establishments have received instructions from authorities about the dry days, they expect the sales to go up
The SEC directed the Telangana excise department to ensure that all illegal transportation of liquor is stopped.
 The SEC directed the Telangana excise department to ensure that all illegal transportation of liquor is stopped.

Hyderabad: Tipplers note. All liquor shops, pubs and bars will go dry for the next three days because of the upcoming local elections. But if you were expecting some good pre-voting gift from your favourite party or candidate, don’t give up hope – all political parties, with the sole exception of the AIMIM, have stocked up aplenty in advance.

The State Election Commission (SEC) released a notification on Thursday to the affect keeping in the view of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, slated to be on December 1, all bars and liquor shops will be suspending sales from November 29 to December 1. Additionally, December 4, on which the counting will be done and results declared, shall also be a dry day.

 

The decision was taken by State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi Reddy. The SEC directed the Telangana excise department to ensure that all illegal transportation of liquor is stopped. It asked them to install check posts and increase vigilance.

On Thursday the SEC met the top officials of State Excise department at his office, he also told them, last year’s sales and this year’s sales should be compared, the ingredients that are used in making the illicit liquor should be seized.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, T. Anji Reddy, assistant excise superintendent, TS Excise, said, “with three days closure of all liquor sales and closure of pubs and bars, sale of alcohol will surely go down. Even people may not stock up for consumption for those dry days because of financial constraints.”

 

When elections are around the corner, however, it is a universal truth that political parties cannot stop at merely distributing money and goodies. Liquor is a must. Candidates are therefore bound to make necessary arrangement for both their own supporters to continue to campaign and to rush to your aid on a dry day with some booze hoping to influence your vote.

M. Padmanabha Reddy, secretary, Forum for Good Governance, said, “everyone is aware of the use of alcohol to influence voters. Most political parties and their supporters distribute liquor prior to elections. This practice has to be crubbed with an iron hand. The police and excise departments should act very strictly.”

 

He added, “it is not enough to blame politicians. Even those voters who take liquor to vote should share the blame for poor governance and corruption for the next five year. If you sell your vote, what more can you expect?”

Since alcohol selling establishments have received instructions from authorities about the dry days, they expect the sales to go up.

D. Madan Goud, owner, Shruthi group of wines and bars, said, “sales of liquor will go up because people will be stocking up. The sales will escalate from Friday evening onwards. It is a trend that always works.”

 

Explaining the manner in which the liquor makes its way around despite the dry days and other stringent announcements of the SEC, an official in the excise department, on condition of anonymity, said, “during elections, stocking up of liquor will happen not only at individual level but also by the merchants and stores. But it will not get reflected in the daily reports Excise Department sends to the Election Commission. The ‘extra’ sales will be shown on paper on a later date, long after the elections are over. This is to camouflage real numbers sent from Excise to liquor stores before the dry days. Sale escalate by 25 to 35 per cent of usual sales during elections. Every gets a cut and is happy. Long live democracy.”

 

...
Tags: ghmc polls sec schedule, ghmc polls dry days, hyderabad polls liquor distribution to voters, polls candidates distribute liquor to voters, dry days aimed at curbing liquor influence on voters
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Soon after the attack, the Army pressed a helicopter into service to hunt the militants and the Maruti car used to carry out the attack.

2 Army jawans killed in attack by 3 car-borne militants near Srinagar

The former MP, who is now an MLC, underlined that BJP never speaks on issues that contribute to overall development of society, like falling GDP and so on.

Kavitha questions BJP on Bharat Ratna for PV, NTR

Some farmers felt that the state government must immediately take steps to waiver crop loans up to Rs. 1 lakh as promised earlier.

Adilabad cotton farmers suffer loss as pink bollworm attacks crop

The Prime Minister was informed that 5,88,099 street vendors had been identified in Telangana and 4,29,250 loan applications uploaded, which is 72 per cent of the total identified vendors in the state.

Telangana top performer in PM SVANidhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah, Nadda, Yogi, Fadnavis to campaign in Hyderabad for GHMC elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(;eft) and BJP President JP Nadda. (PTI)

Bihar: Nitish Kumar keeps home dept., Tarkishore Prasad is new finance minister

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham