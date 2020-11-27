The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Politics

Revanth decries reports about his joining BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Nov 27, 2020, 10:04 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2020, 10:04 am IST
Reddy alleged that BJP and MIM leaders are acting under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Hyderabad: TPCC working president and MP A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday cried foul of fake news being aired that he was to join BJP before the GHMC elections.

Addressing road shows at Hasthinapuram, Champapet and Lingojiguda, he said an senior intelligence official had informed him during the Dubbaka by-elections that some leaders were conspiring to spread the fake news that he was headed for BJP.

 

He appealed to the party cadre and people of Hyderabad not to believe such news and averred that he will continue to be in Congress and fight for the people in Parliament as a Congress MP. He alleged that BJP and MIM leaders are acting under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, he alleged, was holding a tele conference every day with Bandi Sanjay, D Arvind, Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi urging them to resort to provocative politics in Hyderabad.

Reddy criticised leaders who cannot respect their own stalwarts like LK Advani, Kalyan Singh and Murali Manohar Joshi and were shedding crocodile tears for PV Narasimha Rao and NT Rama Rao.

 

He said if BJP had any respect for PV and NTR they should have announced Bharat Ratna for them when Amit Shah was in Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy charged that TRS leaders were also looting Hasthinapuram. He appealed to the people to vote for Congress candidate Sangeeta Naik.

He urged Champapet voters to elect Raghava Chary, who was in the forefront during the Telangana statehood movement.

...
Tags: revanth ghcm polls campaign, revanth bjp mim working together, congress revanth bharat ratna for pv ntr, bjp shedding crocodile tears revanth
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


