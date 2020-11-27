The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 27 Nov 2020 Old City of Hyderaba ...
Nation, Politics

Old City of Hyderabad electorate decry haphazard voter slip distribution

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 27, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Many contestants fear that over 50% of voters will not get slips if such snail-paced distribution continues
Syed Sajjad Ali of Nampally said no one knows how many voters get the slips before the day of polling
 Syed Sajjad Ali of Nampally said no one knows how many voters get the slips before the day of polling

HYDERABAD: Distribution of voter slips could not start at many places in the Old City on Thursday. Residents of many areas confirmed that they did not receive the voter slips from the Election Commission.

Many contestants fear that over 50% of voters will not get slips if such snail-paced distribution continues. Many voters from Old City will not turn out to cast their vote if they do not receive voter slips.

 

Syed Sajjad Ali of Nampally said though the GHMC and Election Commission depute government officials and those from semi-government organizations to distribute voter slips, there is no mechanism to monitor them. No one knows how many voters get the slips before the day of polling.

Congress candidate from Amberpet Division, Peer Muneer Ahmed said officers on duty for this purpose never ensure that every voter gets the slip. One of the reasons for escaping from voting is flaws in the distribution of voter slips. He said that some designated field officers avoid many lanes, resulting in illiterate people thinking that without the particular slip they would not be allowed to enter the polling booth. And they tend to stay away from polling.

 

 

 

...
Tags: voter slips distribution at snail's pace ghmc polls, old city of hyderabad voter slip distribution, ghmc poll candidates fear many will not vote, ghmc polls voter slip distribution
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Revanth said if BJP had any respect for PV and NTR they should have announced Bharat Ratna for them when Amit Shah was in Hyderabad.

Revanth decries reports about his joining BJP

BJP promised quality wi-fi to poor families to enable students pursue online classes

BJP manifesto promises free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses, Rs 25,000 flood relief

Rao said whoever received Rs 15 lakh in Jan Dhan accounts can vote for BJP and that the rest should vote for TRS.

Choose galli boys over Dilli boys: KTR

Dark clouds hover around Tank Bund in Hyderabad in view of cyclone nivar. temperatures in the city came down in view of the cyclone. (DC Image:SSR)

Rain likely in parts of Hyderabad today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

GHMC polls: BJP vows free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses

Devender Fadnavis ex-chief Minister of Maharashtra released BJP GHMC Manifesto along with G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP& BJP State president and other prominent BJP leaders at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet on Thursday. (DC Image: R. Pavan)

Amit Shah, Nadda, Yogi, Fadnavis to campaign in Hyderabad for GHMC elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(;eft) and BJP President JP Nadda. (PTI)

Bihar: Nitish Kumar keeps home dept., Tarkishore Prasad is new finance minister

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham