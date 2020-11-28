KCR expected to silence Opposition voices today

HYDERABAD: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has set the stage to show through his public meeting at the LB Stadium on Saturday that the party has a strong grip on Greater Hyderabad.

Apart from targeting the BJP government at the Centre for its alleged anti-people policies, Chandrashekar Rao is expected to highlight that the Opposition parties have created a tense atmosphere in the city with their high-voltage campaign. Several trade unions will express their support by sharing the dais with the Chief Minister on Saturday.

Party leaders are of the opinion that given the communal nature of the campaign of some parties, it was inevitable for the Chief Minister to bolster the confidence of the people by reassuring that peace and harmony will prevail and the government would give no scope to hate-mongers.

The party feels that Chandrashekar Rao's public meeting is crucial to the TRS’ fortunes and may set the tone for the campaign in the remaining days till the polling day on December 1. They expect two lakh people to attend the meeting at LB Stadium.

A senior party leader said that Chandrashekar Rao had already turned the people of the Greater Hyderabad area towards the ruling party with his promises of free water supply and extending of `10,000 financial aid to flood-affected families. The CM had mentioned that free water supply will benefit 97 per cent of the families in the GHMC limits.

Most TRS leaders stated that people will not believe promises of Opposition parties as they are well aware that any party that comes to power in the civic body has to invariably enjoy the support of the state government in which case it is better if the TRS returns to power in the GHMC.