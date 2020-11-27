Kavitha questions BJP on Bharat Ratna for PV, NTR

The former MP, who is now an MLC, underlined that BJP never speaks on issues that contribute to overall development of society, like falling GDP and so on.

HYDERABAD: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has questioned Bharatiya Janata Party as to what stops the central government from awarding Bharat Ratna to late former prime minister P. V. Narasimha Rao. She pointed out that central governments have never cared about giving Bharat Ratna either to P.V. Narasimha Rao or former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao, even though these have been long-standing demands.

Addressing media while campaigning in Gandhinagar for TRS candidates in the upcoming GHMC elections, Kavitha criticised BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for staging a political stunt at former PM Narasimha Rao’s ghat. She wondered why the BJP remained silent and did not celebrate the legacy of P. V. when the TRS government marked launched former PM’s centenary celebrations.

The former MP, who is now an MLC, underlined that BJP never speaks on issues that contribute to overall development of society, like falling GDP and so on. Instead, it sticks to using the religion card.

She cautioned people of Greater Hyderabad not to fall prey to such political stunts staged by national parties. She urged people to vote TRS for development of the GHMC area.

During the day, she also met representatives of RTC unions, advocates, Vaisya and Yadava community people, who extended their support to TRS party in the upcoming GHMC polls.